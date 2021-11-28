MRS. AYRES

November 28, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent obits 0
FLEMINGSBURG — Natalie Rawlings Ayres, 56, of Lexington, passed away Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at her home.

Born in Morehead on Aug. 25, 1965, she was the daughter of Patty Rawlings and the late Jim Rawlings.

Natalie worked as a Clinique account coordinator and went on to work in pharmaceutical sales. She was extremely hard working and driven.

Her bubbly personality and contagious smile made it easy for her to light up a room and make people laugh. She was big-hearted, finding the best in people and helping people in any way she could whether it was problem-solving or just listening. She loved her friends and her family but especially loved spending time with her son, Mason. She loved to travel, loved her animals, and loved UK sports.

Natalie is survived by her son, Mason Ayres of Lexington; her step-daughter, Kate Shapiro of Lexington; her mother, Patty Rawlings of Ringos Mill; her brother, J.T. (Julie) Rawlings of Ringos Mill; and her canine companions, Fozzie Bell and Louis. She is also survived by her aunts and uncles, along with several extended family members and friends.

Services for Natalie will be private.

In place of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Natalie’s father, Jim, who preceded her, to the Saint Claire Hospice, 222 Medical Circle, Morehead, Ky. 40351. Saint Claire Hospice was there to help Jim while he was fighting cancer and Natalie would find that to be a great way to honor him.

Boone-Nickell Funeral Home is caring for Natalie and her family.

Friends may offer online condolences at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com

