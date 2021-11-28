MRS. HILES

November 28, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent obits 0

BROOKSVILLE — Janice Galbraith Hiles, 78, died Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021 at Robertson County Health Care Facility.

She was born in Springfield, Ohio on June 11, 1943, to the late Jerry B. and Helen Ware Galbraith.

She was a member of Brooksville Christian Church and retired from the Office of Public Assistance.

She is survived by her son, Richard A. Zurline of Brooksville; and her sister, Mary Carolyn Anderson of Paris, Ky. She is also survived by her nephew, Raymond “Butch” Anderson of Nicholasville, and her niece, Tammy Jean Wish of Connecticut; and several great-nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at Moore and Parker Funeral Home in Brooksville.

Burial will be in Johnsville Cemetery.

Visitation will be 7-9 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to Brooksville Christian Church.

Condolences may be sent to www.MooreAndParkerFH.com

