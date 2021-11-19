MR. SHARP

November 19, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent obits 0
MR. SHARP

MR. SHARP

BROOKSVILLE — Howard Earl Sharp, 84, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021.

He was born on Oct. 6, 1937, to the late Earl Sharp and Irma Meyer Hamilton.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret Poe Sharp, who he married Nov. 26, 1977. He is also survived by a son, Greg (Tammy) Sharp of Indiana; a daughter, Lisa (Lynn) Thomas of Augusta; two step-daughters, Anita (Gary) Bivens of Brooksville, and Amy Meyer of Brooksville; four grandchildren, Kent Thomas, Brad Thomas, Chaney Jacobson, and Dustin Bivens; a brother, William J. Sharp of Foster; a step-brother, Ricky Hamilton; and a step-sister, Retha Wyatt.

Funeral will be 1 p.m., on Monday at Moore and Parker Funeral Home in Brooksville.

Burial will be in Johnsville Cemetery.

Visitation will be 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.

The family requests that all in attendance wear masks.

Memorials may be made to American Diabetes Association or American Heart Association.

Condolences may be sent to MooreAndParkerFh.com

Trending Recipes