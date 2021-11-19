MRS. BISHOP

FLEMINGSBURG — Christine Harbett Bishop, 90, of Ewing, passed away Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at Pioneer Trace Nursing Home.

She was the widow of Raymond Bishop.

Born in Fleming County on Feb. 4, 1931, she was the daughter of the late James Samuel Harbett and the late Stella Hunt Harbett.

Christine’s greatest joy was being involved in the Battle Run Christian Church where she was a member. She was known as “The Grilled Cheese Lady” at Vacation Bible School and took great pride in that title.

She is survived by her daughter, Evelyn Harmon and husband, Danny; and her nephew, Jerel Purcell.

In addition to her husband, Raymond and her parents, Christine was preceded in death by her son, Dennis Bishop; her sister, Betty Gray; her half-sisters, Nancy Purcell, Lucy Gray, and Julia Cowan.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m., Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home with Bro. Chris Hamm officiating.

Christine will be laid to rest in Elizaville Cemetery. Pallbearers include Clay Eubanks, Cain Eubanks, David McGlone, Mike McDowell, Billy Sapp, and Mike High. Honorary Pallbearers include Jerry Kissick, Michael Burke, Dickie Flora, Tim Ramey, Jerel Purcell, and Clinton Gray.

Visitation will be 11 a.m., until the hour of service at 2 p.m., Monday, at Boone-Nickell.

All in attendance are strongly encouraged to wear face masks and to observe social distancing.

In place of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Christine to the Pioneer Trace Activity Fund, 115 Pioneer Trace, Flemingsburg, Ky. 41041.

Friends may offer online condolences at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com