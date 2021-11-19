MR. GAGNON

LEWISBURG — James Stanley Sanders Jr. passed away at the age of 74 at home on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.

He was born to the late James Stanley and Myrtle (Cracraft) Sanders on April 2, 1947.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Calma Jean Butler; and brothers Ivan Wayne and David Sanders.

Junior was drafted to the Army but was honorably discharged due to his father’s health and returned home to take care of the family farm. He was recognized as a Kentucky Colonel in 2011. He was a member of the Piqua Christian Church and attended Mill Creek Christian Church for many years.

Junior was a hard-working farmer and loved spending time raising tobacco, beef cattle, and was a proud provider of high quality alfalfa hay to horse farmers. He was also gifted in the art of curing country hams for which he was well known. Junior also enjoyed growing a multitude of garden vegetables which he generously shared with his family and neighbors.

He loved family dinners, spending time with his grandchildren, “loafing” with his many friends and neighbors and was a loyal UK basketball fan. He believed in hard work, honesty, and was a very proud man. He will be missed terribly by his family and friends.

Junior is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sharon (Robertson) Sanders; their five children, Angie (Jeff) Stidam, Patricia (Neil) Morgan, Melinda (Chris) Redmond, Jessica (Chris) Elie, and James (Shelby) Sanders; his nine grandchildren, Jacob, Jarrett, Lily, Beth, Ben, Gavin, Claire, Truman, Theo, Rebecca and Rachel; brother-in-law, Steve (Ida) Robertson; and sister-in-law Norma Sanders; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and countless others who called him their friend.

Services will be conducted at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at Palmer Funeral Home & Crematory in May’s Lick with Pastor Marty Voiers officiating.

Burial will follow in the Shannon Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Ronald Lawrence, Stephen Flynn, Tim Brannon, Mike Newdigate, Clint Lowe, Jerry Lowe, Gayle Watson, and Ronnie Lowe. Honorary Pallbearers will be James Sanders III, Jeff Stidam, Neil Morgan, Chris Redmond and Chris Elie.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m., Wednesday until time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to the Lewisburg Volunteer Fire Department or the American Cancer Society.

