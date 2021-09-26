MR. PITAKIS

MAYSVILLE — Nick James Pitakis, 90, of Maple Ridge Ave., passed away Sept. 25, 2021, at Maysville Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility.

He was of Greek decent and born in Hillsboro, Ohio, on Aug. 6, 1931, the son of the late James Demetris and Julia Bagalale Pitakis.

Nick married Millie Lee Ravencraft on July 2, 1961, they are the parents of two sons and one daughter, Nick James Pitakis Jr. (Christi Sparks), Kennychris Pitakis (Heidi Southworth) and Julie Pitakis Knipp (Willard Knipp III); seven grandchildren, Kyle (Allie Costa), Brandon, Haley and Tanner Pitakis, Gregory, Lydia Knipp and Jordan Knipp Hunter (Matthew); great-granddaughter, Emilia Pitakis; and two nieces, Kristi Pitakis Wallace and Lisa Pitakis McCarthy.

In addition to his parents, Nick was preceded in death by a brother, Christy James Pitakis; and sister-in-law, Iona Morgan Pitakis.

Nick was a graduate of Maysville High School class of 1950. He served seven years in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, two years active duty in Germany and five years in the reserves. He retired from Security Bank and Trust Company holding the position of Vice President.

Nick was a member of DeKalb Lodge, he is a 32nd Degree Mason, and a member of New Hope Christian Church. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing cards.

Visitation for Nick James Pitakis will be held at the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m.

His funeral service will be held at the New Hope Christian Church on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at 11 a.m., with a visitation observed one hour prior to the service. The service will be performed by his son-in-law, Pastor Willard Knipp III and assisted by Brother Kirk Rolph.

Burial will follow in the Maysville Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be his grandsons Kyle, Brandon and Tanner Pitakis, Gregory Knipp, Jerry Qualls and Steve Hampton.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Allen Pollitt, T.A. Porter, Eric Messbarger, Jerry Jefferson, DeKalb Lodge Members and Florida Friends, Richard McCorkle, Frank Scorsone, Bob Caggige, Carmen D’Avanzo, Jack Reich and Ray Benjamin.

Due to the increase of COVID, masks are recommended for all in attendance for both events.

Memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice.

