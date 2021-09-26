MR. EPPENSTEINER

MAYSVILLE– Charles Joseph Eppensteiner, 89, passed away Friday, Sept.24, 2021, at Meadowview Regional Medical Center.

He was born July 15, 1932, in Maysville to the late Charles Conrad and Rose Fritsch Eppensteiner.

Charles was retired from Browning Manufacturing where he worked for 44 years as an inspector. Prior to that, he served his country honorably in the US Army.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Marjorie Avanelle Riddle Eppensteiner.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by sisters, Ann Mary Harris, Libby Wills and Teresa Felter.

Mass of Christian Burial for Charles Eppensteiner will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at St. Patrick Church with Rev. Albert Fritsch as Celebrant.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.

Brell and Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences at www.brellandson.com

