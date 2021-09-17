BROOKSVILLE — Edward Bonfield (E.B.) Kern, Sr., completed his earthly journey on Sept. 16, 2021, surrounded by family.

The son of Edward Francis and Anna Bonfield Kern, of Brooksville, he was born on June 14, 1935.

He attended St. James School in Brooksville and married the late Mary Kathryn Pfeffer of Minerva on April 27, 1957. Together they built their life and family around their Catholic faith in Brooksville.

He was the proud father of eight children: Linda Kern-Ford (Duke Ford), Cindy Mims (Steve), Lisa Kern-Yeary (Tim Yeary), Randy Kern (Caroline), John Tobis, the husband of his late daughter Cathy Jo, Eddie Kern (Martha), Angie Crawford (Bobby), and Amy Comer (Chuck) as well as his brothers, Pat (Helen) Kern and Bobby (Hester) Kern, and sisters Julia Ann (the late Carl) Orth and Mary (the late Issac) Claypool and his brother- in- law, Charles “Buddy” (Carol) Pfeffer. He also leaves behind 28 adoring grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and his faithful Dachshund companion, Penny.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary Kathryn Pfeffer Kern; his daughter, Cathy Kern Tobis; his brother, Joseph Kern; and great-granddaughter, Thussy Waldner.

E.B. truly lived the American dream. He told his children that he had $120 in his pocket when he and Mary Kathryn left on their honeymoon, and that was the money they had to start their life together. Shortly after getting married, he became part owner of a gas station in Brooksville. He later worked for Sears and Robuck, drove a semi for the Ford Motor Company, worked at General Electric, and also as a production manager for the Rudy Faye Co. in Cincinnati. Years later he would purchase Kern’s Locker from his uncle, Howard Kern, and in 1992 he expanded his meat company by establishing Kern Food Distributing, Inc. To complement his business, he purchased the Webber Farm Sausage in 2007.

EB was a devout member of St. Patrick Church in Maysville, and a former member of St. James in Brooksville. He was a steadfast proponent and supporter of Catholic education.

EB was an exceptional person, as he was witty, loyal, kind, and generous. He loved polka music, telling a good joke, collecting antique cars, and especially a good whiskey sour.

Above all, EB loved his family.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, at St. Patrick Church. Serving as pallbearers will be: Adam Yeary, Daniel Yeary, Christopher Kern, Nicholas Tobis, Thomas Tobis, Patton Kern, Joseph Comer, Grant Crawford and Austin Crawford.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m., Monday at Moore and Parker Funeral Home in Brooksville and from 10 a.m., Tuesday until services.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Patrick School or St. Patrick Church. Condolences may be sent to MooreAndParkerFh.com