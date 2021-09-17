Survival on planet earth

Dear editor,
I’m wondering at what point in time do we start thinking about the survival of our planet?
Our current population of humans doesn’t seem to be too concerned that our children and their children will have a place to survive here.
At our current rate of global pollution of our atmosphere, the protective layers that shelter us from the sun are being destroyed at an alarming rate.
Here on planet earth, we are polluting our atmosphere so quickly now with cars, airplanes, power plants and forest fires that our atmosphere is heating up rapidly.
We have millions of acres of trees worldwide that are being destroyed by fires. These trees provide much of the oxygen we breathe.
We have millions of people with allergies and breathing problems due to air pollution.
Our forests are being cut down at an alarming rate, these trees are heat and CO2 absorbers.
Do you ever wonder how much longer our planet can survive before our atmosphere is destroyed to the point where the sun gets so hot here on earth that we can’t survive?
The sun’s energy costs us nothing. It’s there all the time. Why would we not want to harness this free energy to help cut down our carbon footprint?
We have a chance here in Mason County to set up solar farms that will harness free sun rays and provide electric power we so desperately need.
This will only be a small portion of the electricity we need to start cutting down the CO2 going in our atmosphere. We need these installations all across the U.S.A. and the world.
Ask yourself when and where do we start being concerned about human survival here on planet earth. We have to start soon.
Walter Meng
Maysville