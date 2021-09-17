Bracken awarded money for slide repairs

GEORGETOWN, Ohio — A former Ohio state representative has died after contracting the COVID-19 virus.

Former State Representative Doug Green, 66, of Mount Orab, Ohio, Wednesday, Sept. 1.

Green served as the Brown County recorder from 1985 until 1999, and went on to serve as the Brown County auditor from 1999 to 2012. Green, a Republican, then served in the Ohio House of Representatives from 2013 until 2020.

Jill Hall took over as Brown County Auditor when Green became an Ohio State Representative (66th District), but she and her husband, Paul Hall were also his long-time friends.

“Doug was a great servant to Brown County over many years and in numerous capacities. After serving as Recorder, he served as Brown County Auditor from 1999 until he was elected to the Ohio House and took office in January of 2013. During his time as Brown County Auditor, he also served as President of the County Auditor Association of Ohio in 2009. He was a ‘household’ name in the county. Everyone knew and loved him,” current Jill Hall. “At any event you could find Doug smiling, shaking hands, and talking to everyone. His passing is a great loss to the county, but a great gain in heaven.”

Green also served as the Ohio Council of County Officials President from 2007-2008 and Ohio County Recorder’s Association President in 1997.

In addition, he served as International Election Observer in the south European country of Albania.

“Doug is to be commended for his willingness to participate in the most difficult mission, which helped move peace and democracy forward in the world,” said Paul DeGregorio of the International Association of Clerks, Recorders, Election Officials, and Treasurers.

Green was also well known locally for his singing of patriotic songs, performing his cover of the Lee Greenwood song “God Bless the USA,” at numerous events held in Brown and surrounding counties over the years.

“I am devastated, to say the least, upon hearing bout Doug Green’s passing. Such a great Brown County icon. Perhaps he will be remembered most for his rendition of Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA” that always brought everyone to their feet, singing right along with him,” said Brown County resident Sherry Mitchell. “And he was proud to be an American indeed. He will truly be missed at all the functions he presented over the years — prayers for the Green family during this sad time.”

Green also used to sing at local churches, and Brown County Sheriff Gordon Ellis could recall listening to him sing at a local church during his teenage years. Ellis came to know Doug Green well after watching him sing as a teenager.

“Doug was a dedicated public servant,” said Ellis. “He was a good man. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.”

Doug Green is survived by his wife, Norma Green; and his children, Ashley J. Newberry, Maiden Grace Newberry Myers and JaClay William Scott Newland; as well as several siblings.

Doug Green made it his goal in life to have a positive impact on others. In the 1980s, he drove the bus that transported those with developmental disabilities to school in Brown County.

Also sharing her condolences over the loss of Green was State Rep. Jean Schmidt.

“I am deeply saddened to hear the news of Representative Green’s passing yesterday. I had the privilege of working with Representative Green on many issues that affect Brown County as a Congresswoman,” said Schmidt. “I was fortunate to also know Doug personally, as well. For years he came to Clermont County to sing the national anthem at our Republican events, and I deeply enjoyed the fellowship and conversations we shared. Doug was a faithful public servant, dedicating his time, talent and wisdom to his office and his community. Brown County was blessed to have such an outstanding, passionate citizen. His political career was stellar.”

“Doug was a true friend who I will miss dearly,” Schmidt added. “Peter joins me in sending our deepest sympathies to Norma and the entire Green family during the difficult days ahead.”

Services are Saturday at the Bible Baptist Church in Mount Orab.