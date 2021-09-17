Bracken awarded money for slide repairs

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced emergency funds totaling $48,302 for slide repairs on portions of Dover Road in Bracken County, a spokesperson for KYTC said Wednesday.

All projects were approved on Sept. 9, 2021. The funding for each project and the details of the repairs include:

— Slide repair located on Dover Road from 0.582 mile southeast of Kentucky 8 extending southeast to mile point 0.6104.

— Slide repair located on Dover Road from 0.019 mile southeast of Bee Run No.2 Road (mile point 1.326) extending to mile point 1.3449.

— Slide repair located on Dover Road from 0.1190 mile southeast of Bee Run No.2 Road (mile point 1.426) extending to mile point 1.4677.

“The Transportation Cabinet is pleased to approve this request for funding to provide assistance to Bracken County to repair and maintain safe connections in the community,” said Transportation Secretary Jim Gray.

The Bracken County Fiscal Court is responsible for administering the work.

