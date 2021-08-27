MRS. MARSHALL

FLEMINGSBURG — Joetta Lynn Marshall, 59, of Flemingsburg, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at Meadowview Regional Medical Center.

Born in Maysville on Jan. 2, 1962, she was the daughter of the late Wayne L. Snapp and the late Barbara O. James Snapp.

Joetta worked for 21 years for the City of Flemingsburg and currently served as City Clerk. She was a member of the Kentucky Municipal Clerks Association. She cherished trips to the Smoky Mountains, making memories with her family and friends. Joetta was a member of the Ramey’s Chapel Church as well as a member of their Lighthouse Ladies.

She is survived by her husband, Rick Marshall; her two daughters, Christa Shoemaker and Miranda Utterback and husband, David; her four grandchildren, Jeg Flora, Dawson Flora, Mackenzi Utterback, and Ryleigh Utterback. She is also survived by her brother, Larry Snapp and wife, Whitney; along with her extended family members, her church family, and her friends.

In addition to her parents, Wayne and Barbara, she was preceded in death by her sister, Paula Marshall.

Funeral service will begin at 11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home with Bro. Jesse Hickerson and Pastor Marty Voiers officiating.

Joetta will be laid to rest in Fleming County Cemetery.

Pallbearers include Brandon Tipton, Kevin Royse, Robbie Carpenter, Derrick Crump, Joe Dunaway, Jr., Marty Voiers, Brian Bowling, and Randy Sergent. Honorary pallbearers include Larry Snapp and Ricky Crump.

Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 29, at Boone-Nickell.

In place of flowers, please consider a contribution in memory of Joetta to the Cancer Care Club, P O Box 89, Flemingsburg, Ky. 41041, and/or the Ramey’s Chapel Church, C/O Christa Shoemaker, 206 Beech Springs Drive, Flemingsburg, Ky. 41041.

Friends may offer online condolences at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com

