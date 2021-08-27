One killed, one injured in Bracken accident

One person was killed and another severely injured in an accident on Kentucky 9 AA Highway in Bracken County Wednesday, according to Kentucky State Police.

The accident took place just after 4 p.m., near Bladeston Drive, police said.

The preliminary investigation indicates Joshua Martin, 45, of Waynoka, Ohio, was driving a Cadillac Catera, southbound on the AA Highway when he crossed into the oncoming lanes of travel, police said. Martins’s vehicle then collided with a Ford F250 pickup truck driven by Jeffery Skillman, 65, of Red Banks, Miss., who was traveling northbound on the AA Highway.

Martin was fatally injured and pronounced deceased at the scene by the Bracken County Coroner, police said.

Skillman was taken to the University of Cincinnati Hospital with severe injuries, according to infromation from KSP.

A Kentucky State Police Post 6 collision reconstructionist is investigating the accident.

KSP was assisted at the scene by Bracken County Sheriff Deputies, Bracken County Fire and EMS, Bracken County Highway Department and the Bracken County Coroner’s Office.

