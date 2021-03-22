FLEMINGSBURG — Charlotte Ann Sapp, 67, of Flemingsburg, passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021.

She was the daughter of the late Arnold Thornsburg and the late Blythe McIlvain Thornsburg.

She is survived by her companion, Michael E. Sapp; her daughter, Crystal Kennon; and her grandson, Nickolas Haines. She is also survived by her siblings, Tony Thornsburg, Eddie Thornsburg, Tom Thornsburg, Willadean Gray, Joyce Evans and Dora Bussell.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Brad Kennon; and an infant sister.

Graveside service will be 2 p.m., Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at Fleming County Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Cancer Care Club, P. O. Box 189, Flemingsburg Ky. 41041.

