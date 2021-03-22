More than 1 million vaccinated in Ky.

March 22, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent Top Stories 0
Mary Ann Kearns [email protected]

On Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear said Kentucky’s COVID-19 positivity rate stands at 3.40 percent as the state continues to improve in cases reported from the coronavirus.

“With now more than 1 million Kentuckians being vaccinated, our shot of hope has proven to be our shot of certainty for ending this pandemic,” Beshear said. “We still need everyone to continue to mask up, practice social distancing, wash your hands and get vaccinated when it’s your turn.”

All Kentuckian 50 and older become eligible for COVID-19 vaccination appointments today, Beshear said last week.

Locally, the Buffalo Trace District Health Department is a regional vaccine provider. Appointments can be made online at https://covidky.com/covid-signup-first-dose-buffalo-trace-district-health-department/. Most local health departments are also offering the vaccine, along with the local Kroger, Walmart, Walgreens and Mason Family Drug.

The most recent local numbers for COVID-19 cases include:

Mason County — Total cases, 1,454; 33 currently active; 35 deaths.

Robertson County — Total cases, 214; four currently active; 15 deaths.

Bracken County — Total cases, 514; four currently active; seven deaths.

Lewis County — Total cases, 1,151; currently active, seven; 31 deaths.

Fleming County — Total cases, 1,075; currently active, three; 20 deaths.

Adams County, Ohio — 2,214 total cases, 45 deaths.

Brown County, Ohio — 3,790 total cases, 54 deaths.

