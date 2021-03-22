BROOKSVILLE — The recycling program will soon return to Bracken County.

During a recent meeting of Bracken County Fiscal Court, a representative with Rumpke offered options for the court to consider that would allow residents to recycle items.

While there will not be a curbside recycling program, there will be dumpsters placed around the county to allow residents to drop off items for recycling.

Robin Klaber, with Rumpke, said there will be 12 eight-yard dumpsters placed in four locations to allow people to drop off items.

The cost will be $5,760 per year to the county for the program.

Magistrate Carl Allen expressed concern that people might dump their trash in the recycling dumpsters.

Klaber said that is a possibility.

“If we can visibly see the garbage in the dumpster, it will be trashed out,” she said. “If the recycling is inside the dumpster and can’t be seen, it will be taken to the recycling building and they will let us know. They allow a certain percentage of contamination, because they know it will happen. Illegal dumping happens everywhere, whether they have mandatory pick up or not. It’s just something that happens.”

Allen asked about the color of the dumpsters.

Klaber said they will be green and will have a list of acceptable recycle items.

“So they won’t be the big brown ones? They’ll be a color that people can look at and see that they shouldn’t be dumping there?”

Having ordinances in place to stop people from illegally dumping trash in the dumpsters was also discussed.

County Attorney Beth Moore said it is difficult to prosecute someone for illegally dumping, but it can be done.

“I’ve prosecuted two people for illegally dumping in our recycling bins twice since I’ve been in office,” she said. “It’s not impossible, but it is difficult.”

Klaber said she was looking forward to having a recycling program again in the county.

“To have a recycling location closer to my area would be nice,” she said.

According to Klaber, magistrates will need to decide where the dumpsters will be placed within the county.

“There will be four locations with three dumpsters in each one,” she said. “There will be a list of acceptable items on the front of each of those dumpsters. I believe we have a list of residents who pay for trash. We can always send out a flyer to them about the program.”

Bracken County Judge-Executive Tina Teegarden asked what will happen if there is a lot of trash in the dumpsters as the county will be billed extra for dumpsters that need to be sent to the landfill.

“It would create a work order with the trash order on it and you will be billed monthly,” Klaber said. “If I’m seeing you’re receiving a lot of extra charges then we will need to go back to the drawing board and look at options.”

Magistrate Craig Miller said he put a poll on Facebook, asking residents what they would like to see happen, including doing nothing, building a recycling center and program or contracting with Rumpke.

Miller said he had more than 100 responses and at least 75 percent of people suggested contracting with Rumpke as a start.

“A half million dollar recycling center is a long-range plan,” he said. “It will be a lot of expenses and something we should probably look into as a long-term plan, but this contract with Rumpke is something we should look at for now.”

Klaber said in order to sustain a recycling facility, a county would almost have to make recycling mandatory.

County officials have been looking through options for recycling for several months, since the county could no longer send recycling to the Mason County recycling center.