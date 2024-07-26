Mitsubishi Electric will be investing more than $140 million to re-purpose the Maysville facility.

This re-purpose of the facility will bring in 122 new full-time jobs to Maysville.

The announcement was made by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear during his Team Kentucky update on Thursday.

“I had the privilege of meeting with Mitsubishi Electric’s leadership during last week’s economic development visit to Japan to discuss our longstanding partnership and how we can continue to grow together. We also discussed the unique opportunity presented by this project, and it is incredible news for the company and for the commonwealth,” said Beshear. “The establishment of this facility positions Mitsubishi Electric, a leader in all-climate heat pump systems, to take its business to the next level and emphasizes the importance of investing in companies that are committed to U.S. manufacturing. I want to congratulate the company’s leadership on their decision to reinvest in Kentucky.”

According to Beshear, the Cabinet for Economic Development believes this is the largest project in Mason County in the last 20 years.

This will be the first-ever US factory to build twin-rotary variable capacity compressors. The compressors are the key ingredient for Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC. The majority of the compressors are built in Asia.

According to the governor’s office, the heat pumps offer precise temperature control, excel in cold climate conditions and operate efficiently to reduce carbon emissions associated with the heating of residential and commercial buildings.

“Mitsubishi Electric is grateful to the Commonwealth of Kentucky for providing incentives to ensure we maintain our manufacturing presence in the Bluegrass State,” said Mike Corbo, president and CEO of Mitsubishi Electric US. “Creating technologies that support vibrant and sustainable societies is at our company’s core. This repurposed facility brings the production of compressors for our highly efficient heat pump systems here to the U.S., and with that new jobs and investments in technology that make American homes more comfortable, more sustainable and less expensive to heat and cool. This collaboration is a huge step toward many of our shared goals.”

Mason County Judge-Executive Owen McNeill said there was a lot of work that went into bringing this project to fruition.

“Today’s announcement not only represents the culmination of an 18-month project supported by all levels of federal, state and local government, but also secures the next chapter for Maysville’s Mitsubishi Electric facility, ensuring this world-class Maysville workforce continues to thrive,” he said. “Transitioning from a legacy Tier 1 automotive manufacturer to the United States’ preeminent highly efficient heat pump compressor manufacturer not only gives Maysville and Kentucky a huge highlight in this growing green energy technology but underscores the incredible and diverse talent these jobs and our workforce represents. I want to thank DOE Secretary Granholm, Governor Beshear and our team at Mitsubishi Electric, for their innovative thinking that has culminated in this investment.”

Maysville Mayor Debra Cotterill thank everyone who was involved in this project.

“Today’s announcement highlights the positive momentum we’re building in Maysville, Mason County and our region with high-paying, highly skilled technology jobs that will provide careers well into the future. I appreciate Mitsubishi Electric, the Beshear administration and our local economic development team for their efforts,” she said.

Maysville-Mason County Industrial Development Authority Director Tyler McHugh congratulated MEUS on the announcement.

“The Maysville-Mason County Industrial Development Authority would like to congratulate Mitsubishi Electric on the launch of their exciting new venture. Mitsubishi Electric has been a model for innovation for decades; now we look forward to seeing that continued innovation manifested right here in Maysville, Kentucky. Mitsubishi Electric and MMCIDA have been community partners for more than 20 years, and we look forward to continuing our growth together,” he said.

Mitsubishi Electric has produced automotive components in Kentucky since 1995. It is the second largest employer in Maysville.