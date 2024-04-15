Mason County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Swolsky has been appointed as interim sheriff.

On April 30, the current sheriff, Patrick Boggs, will be retiring. On May 1, Swolsky will step into that role and serve until the November 2024 election.

Swolsky said he always wanted to work in law enforcement.

“I knew I wanted to be a police officer from a young age,” he said. “When I was in elementary school, I distinctly remember a police officer coming over to visit and was immediately captivated. I marveled at a profession where you could help people work through their problems.”

Swolsky graduated from St. Patrick’s School in 2012.

From there, he attended Cedarville University, where he obtained a degree in Criminal Justice and Biblical Studies. His tenure with the Mason County Sheriff’s Office began while he was in college.

“I was an intern,” he said. “The day after my college graduation, I entered the police academy. This was after Sheriff Patrick Boggs offered me a position with the department.”

Swolsky said he loved getting out and interacting with the community, especially the school system.

Eventually, however, he was offered a position with the United States Marshals Service. He accepted a position as a Deputy United States Marshal.

“That role took me to Washington D.C.,” he said. “There, I was fortunate to work in a number of roles, including being part of the Marshals Training Division Staff and serving as an assistant team leader with a top-secret specialized team.”

While he enjoyed his time with the Marshals, he chose to return home.

“I had planned to make a career with this agency until Sheriff Boggs called me one day and informed me of the retirement of his chief deputy, Chuck Fritz. He offered me the position and, after much prayer, I accepted this offer. My wife and I returned to Mason County,” he said.

Since returning to Mason County, Swolsky and his wife, Julia, have been raising their daughter on a farm in the May’s Lick area.

According to Swolsky, he will begin the role on May 1.

“Once this appointment takes effect on May 1, I will serve all Mason County citizens with integrity, passion, and impartiality, with God as my ruler and the United States Constitution as my guide. I hope I can impress upon all citizens that the power of government is held by them. Come May 1, it is my oath and honor to protect and defend this power.”

According to Mason County Clerk Stephanie Schumacher, Boggs’ term ends in 2026. However, during the November 2024 election, a sheriff will be chosen to hold the position until the 2026 election.

According to Swolsky, he does plan to seek the Republican nomination to run for the position in the election.

Boggs said he was pleased to have Swolsky stepping into the role.

“There’s not too many better candidates than Deputy Swolsky,” Boggs said. “I ran for sheriff as a young man and I think that’s one thing that we’ve established at the sheriff’s office. It takes a younger, vigor and energy to keep up with the times and the crime, so to speak. Ryan has that, he has all of that. It takes humility, compassion, and most of all, it takes a superb standard of integrity. He has it. I look forward to living in a retirement life with this man as sheriff. His leadership skills will take this county further than I ever did.”

Mason County Judge-Executive Owen McNeill said Swolsky was the perfect candidate for the position.

“In talking with Sheriff Boggs, law enforcement both locally and across Kentucky, our Commissioners, as well as citizens across our region, one is hard pressed to find a more qualified and better prepared appointee for Mason County Sheriff than Chief Deputy Ryan Swolsky. While we all agree he’ll have big shoes to fill, Ryan is well prepared, serving as Deputy and Chief Deputy locally, and working with the Federal Marshals Service previously. Ryan interacts with citizens and coworkers with the upmost respect and ease and I’m confident he’ll make a great Sheriff for Mason County,” Mason County Judge McNeill stated. “We have a tremendous tradition of law enforcement excellence here in Maysville and Mason County, predicated on integrity, courage and compassion that Ryan Swolsky will continue. The Commissioners and I are incredibly excited for Ryan and we’re looking forward to continuing to assist and support our Mason County Sheriff’s Office as we collectively move Mason County forward.”

According to McNeill, Swolsky will be sworn in on April 30.