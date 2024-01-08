GEORGETOWN, Ohio – A consignment auction will be held on Saturday, Jan. 15 at the Brown County Fairgrounds in Georgetown at 10 a.m.

The Brown County FFA which teaches agricultural education will be hosting the auction of items received to consign.

A spokesperson for the BC FFA stated, “Proceeds of commissions will benefit Eastern Brown Alumni, Fayetteville, Georgetown, and Ripley FFA programs.”

Founder and Chairman of the BC FFA Trevor Corboy described how the proceeds will benefit the school programs and stated, “Do different things within their ag education program so the FFA so might be um different learning opportunities for students, different ag education type trips or conventions just different things they might do that would improve their ag education experience.”

“The auction provides not only a week of experience for students but then also kind of a lasting experience that hopefully one day they will want to give back not only to their home-schools but to the Brown County community, hopefully in the process they learn more about agriculture now and in the future” stated when discussing what the overall goal is for the BC FFA and what the auction can bring to the schools FFA programs.

For the consignment auction, the way it will work is that items can be brought to the fairgrounds starting on the week that the auction takes place which will be 10 a.m. for three days on Wednesday through Friday.

“Progressive Commission Rates with a basis of Items under $25 – donation, 20% per item for $25-$50, 10% for $50-$500, 7.5% for $501-$1000, 5% for $1001 and over. No sale fee of $15 per item. Max Commission of $300 per item; Min $5 per item. No auto tires without rims, household items or junk” the spokesperson stated.

There will be a couple of ways to bid and not be present at the auction which are submitting bidding plans before Friday, Jan. 14 at 6 p.m. online and bidding my phone which are going to be subject to a buyer premium of 10% to what is bought.

The BC FFA spokesperson stated, “Load out will be after noon day of sale until 6 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Monday 8 a.m. to noon. Items not removed by noon on Monday without prior arrangements are property of BCFFACA.”

Some items have already been received by the BC FFA and will be auctioned off and including semis, tractors, lawnmowers, trucks, tillage, drills and pull-type equipment.

Examples of some of the tractors and loaders that will be available to purchase are a, “John Deere 5055E Tractor with 520M Loader (only 5xx hours); 1998 New Holland LX565 Skid Steer (approx. 1900 hours” the spokesperson stated.

There will also be hay equipment available to purchase including a, “John Deere MX6 Rotary Cutter; John Deere 754 Hay Tedder (four baskets); Frontier Global – 6 series Bale spear; 3pt. round bale unroller” stated the BC FFA spokesperson.

Miscellaneous items can be consigned to auction off and a few have already been received including, “Lumber for building material; 2011 Coachmen Catalina 18BH Travel Trailer” according to the spokesperson.

Hess Auction Company located in Sardinia will be the auctioneer for this consignment and will be in charge of listing the information online about the auction at Auction.zip.com with the ID #5208.

“Plan to join us in Georgetown on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 10 a.m.! Let us get help you get the most value for your equipment with in-person and online bidding. You still have time to consign your items and have them advertised. Call or text 937-731-3939” stated the BC FFA spokesperson.