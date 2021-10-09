All about the ag

October 9, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent News 0
Mason County Farm Bureau President Ralph Cooper, center, recognizes Jennie Whitehead and Renee Biddle for their outstanding work with the Kentucky Farm Bureau Ag Literacy Program. Both teachers have incorporated basic principles of agriculture into their lesson plans. Mason County Farm Bureau appreciates their efforts to help spread Ag Literacy in our community.

