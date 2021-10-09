Mason County District Court

Oct. 5, Judge Kim Leet Razor presiding:
Heather Auerbach Aslan, 51, failure to maintain insurance, failure to appear notify DOT.
Heather Alena Auerbach Aslan, 51, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to maintain insurance, failure to appear notify DOT.
Perla Jazmin Bernal, 19, speeding 26 miles over limit, failure to maintain insurance, failure to wear seat belts, no operator license, failure to appear notify DOT.
James Robert Blevins, 37, speeding 15 miles over limit, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, failure to appear notify DOT.
Walter Burch, 34, failure to maintain insurance, driving on DUI suspended license first offense, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, failure to produce insurance card, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Robert Gibson, 23, speeding 22 miles over limit, failure to appear notify DOT.
Robert E. Gibson, 23, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, failure to wear seat belts, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Grant Gillespie, 26, operating as HVAC contractor without permit, $500/$400 probated plus court costs.
Michael G. Ginn, 42, failure to wear seat belts, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Jacob S. Morgan, 30, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol second offense, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Nov. 8.
Raleigh Jackson Oaks, 41, no/expired registration plates dismissed with proof, failure to produce insurance card dismissed with proof.
Daniel Jam Schweickart, 68, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Jason D. Swanger, 37, flagrant non support, bound to grand jury.
Misty Michelle White, 45, menacing, fourth-degree assault dating violence minor injury, alcohol intoxication in public place first and second offense, second-degree disorderly conduct, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Rickey Dale Wright, 47, public intoxication on controlled substances, serve 30 days with conditional release plus court costs.
Eric Young, 45, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Jerry L. Barnett, 49, failure to maintain insurance, leaving scene of accident, driving on DUI suspended license first offense, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Jerry Lee Barnett, 49, public intoxication on controlled substances, third-degree possession of controlled substances, second-degree possession of controlled substances, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Carlene L. Boyd, 49, fourth-degree assault domestic violence no visible injury, pretrial conference on Nov. 8.
Allison Gibson, 18, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, instructional permit violations, pretrial conference on Nov. 22.
Thomas Jacob Henderson, 53, local city ordinance, pretrial conference on Nov. 8.
Jon Thomas Johnson, 37, speeding five miles over limit, operating on suspended/revoked license, pretrial conference on Nov. 15.
Jessi E. Myers, 31, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, pretrial conference on Nov. 10.
Jacob Wayne Roberts, 22, operating on suspended/revoked license $100 fine, failure to wear seat belts $25 fine plus court costs.
Troy D. Slater Jr., 31, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol first offense, resisting arrest, menacing, second-degree disorderly conduct, pretrial conference on Nov. 22.
Jolena A. Blevins, 45, drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, bound to grand jury.
Jolena A. Blevins, 45, receiving stolen property under $1,000, pretrial conference on Dec. 6.
Christopher Emmons, 38, fourth-degree assault minor injury, pretrial conference on Oct. 13.
Michaela Hornback, 25, operating motor vehicle under influence of substances second offense, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Oct. 20.
Brandon K. Hughes, 37, fourth-degree assault minor injury, pretrial conference on Oct. 13.
Darrin Irwin, 35, fourth-degree assault minor injury, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Oct. 13.
John Irwin, 36, fourth-degree assault minor injury, pretrial conference on Oct. 13.
Christopher A. Kilgore, 45, first-degree strangulation, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on Oct. 11.
Michael Martin, 29, fourth-degree assault minor injury, pretrial conference on Oct. 13.
Rebecca S. Roberson, 49, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree trafficking in controlled substances first offense, drug paraphernalia, third-degree criminal possession of forged instrument, bound to grand jury.
Dwayne Sartin, 54, first-degree trafficking in controlled substances first offense, possession of marijuana, tampering with physical evidence, resisting arrest, first-degree fleeing or evading police, bound to grand jury.
Ashley Smith, 36, theft by unlawful taking under $10,000 18 counts, pretrial conference on Nov. 10.
Timothy M. Stone, 31, first-degree sexual abuse, pretrial hearing on Oct. 11.