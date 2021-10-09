Bracken County District Court

Oct. 5, Judge Kim Leet Razor presiding:
Robert K. Beckner, 27, speeding 10 miles over limit, failure to maintain insurance, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Nicholas T. Cerrito, 42, rear license not illuminated, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to or improper signal, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Kristian F. Collins, 36, speeding 10 miles over limit, failure to maintain insurance, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Donald W. Geyer II, 36, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, failure to maintain insurance two counts, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Donald W. Geyer II, 36, improper equipment, failure to maintain insurance, operating on suspended/revoked license, improper registration plate, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Todd Alan Potts, 56, driving on DUI suspended license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Sydawn R. Riley, 33, no/expired registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, failure to produce insurance card, failure to notify DOT of address change, failure to use child restraint device in vehicle, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Derrick Lynn Woods, 42, falsely reporting an incident, public intoxication on controlled substances, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Noah Conner, 25, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Avery Ryan Courtney, 18, speeding 10 miles over limit, failure to appear, summons on Nov. 2.
Jabari A. Grayson, 46, attempt fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Nov. 16.
Stephen Theodore Hoover, 60, disregarding traffic regulations first offense, $50 fine plus court costs.
Seeley S. Morgan, 36, operating on suspended/revoked license, no/expired registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, improper registration plates, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Heather A. Niemeier, 30, resisting arrest, second-degree disorderly conduct, first-degree wanton endangerment, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of controlled substances second offense, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on Oct. 12.
Robert A. Rieman, 58, disregarding stop sign, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol/drugs, pretrial conference on Nov. 2.
Stephanie L. Ruf, 42, first-degree criminal abuse of a child 12 or under, failure to report child dependent neglect or abuse first offense, pretrial conference on Nov. 2.
James Michael Tackett, 41, speeding 10 miles over limit $20 fine, failure to wear seat belts $25 fine, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt $100 fine, failure to produce insurance card $100 fine, operating on suspended/revoked license serve 30 days with conditional release, obstructed vision/windshield $20 fine, court costs waived.
Michael P. Thomas, 46, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Billy Watkins, 38, second-degree criminal trespassing, theft by unlawful taking, public intoxication of controlled substances, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Oct. 12.
Michael Leslie Lewis II, 40, failure to report accident in excess of $500, public intoxication on controlled substances, drug paraphernalia, first-degree trafficking in controlled substances first offense, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on Oct. 12.
Jonnie Thompson, 59, license to be in possession, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to maintain insurance, prohibited alteration or removal of VIN number, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on Oct. 12.
Jonnie Dean Thompson, 59, operating on suspended/revoked license, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Oct. 12.
Jonnie Dean Thompson, 59, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to produce insurance card, no/expired registration plates, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Oct. 12.
Barbara Toller, 49, parent/custodian send child to school $100 fine plus court costs.
Jonnie D. Thompson, 59, failure to wear seat belts, license to be in possession, failure to produce insurance card, failure to maintain insurance, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Oct. 12.