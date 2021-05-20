Tollesboro man killed in accident

The Women’s Crisis Center will be making a big announcement on June 11.

During a Maysville-Mason County Chamber of Commerce meeting on Thursday, representatives with the center discussed the history of the center, services offered and where the center plans to go in the future.

Melissa Greenwell, director of the WCC, said the agency is only one of three in the state of Kentucky that is considered a dual-agency, meaning they have separate services for sexual assault survivors and domestic violence services.

“We are a non-profit agency that provides services to survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, child abuse and other forms of violence,” she said. “We have stand alone sexual assault programs and stand alone domestic violence programs, but we are only one of three agencies in Kentucky that is considered a dual-agency.”

According to Greenwell, the WCC was formed in 1976 as the Northern Kentucky Rape Crisis Center.

“We came into being because a nurse was sexually assaulted as she was getting off her shift in a hospital parking garage,” Greenwell said. “She and a group of friends started answering phones on a hotline for sexual assault.”

Greenwell said the people taking the calls on the hotline realized they were also taking calls from individuals who were in domestic violence situations. In 1979, the name of the organization was changed to the Women’s Crisis Center.

In 1981, the first Northern Kentucky Domestic Violence Shelter was opened. In 1984, the WCC expanded services to Maysville. It started with people answering hotline calls in their home.

The Maysville shelter opened in 1987. In 2005, the shelter opened the current location.

“The original shelter was an 18-bed facility,” she said. “They had no room to breathe there. “July 5, 2005 was when we opened the doors to our current facility. It’s a 25-bed facility. There’s a lot of open community space so everyone’s not so cramped. It’s more home-like. It’s a lot nicer.”

Greenwell said the agency serves 13 counties. Some of the services provided include a 24-hour hotline, residential shelter, hospital advocacy, court advocacy, financial literacy, education and support, safety-planning assistance and pet protection.

“We found that leaving pets behind was a barrier for people to leave abusive relationships,” she said. “Having a kennel on site was something I’ve always wanted. Before, we were having to house pets in veterinarian offices, which you can imagine could get quite expensive. Now, we have a kennel on site. Residents can go out to the kennel and visit with their furry family members. We’re excited about being able to provide that service.”

Jamie Sivrais, the communications director for the shelter, spoke about the Green Dot program.

Green Dot is a national program that teaches bystander intervention to keep schools and communities safe. Participants learn inclusive strategies to help prevent dating/domestic violence, stalking and sexual assault. A “Green Dot” is defined as any action, choice, word or attitude that counters an action of violence known as a “red dot.”

Sivrais also said there will be an announcement regarding the WCC coming in June 11. At that time, there will be a ribbon cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. at the center.