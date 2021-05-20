Tollesboro man killed in accident

SHARPSBURG — A Lewis County man was killed in an accident in Bath County recently.

According to the Kentucky State Police, on May 16, around 5 p.m., dispatch was alerted to a two-vehicle accident that had occurred.

Upon arrival, troopers found that 19-year-old Brooklyn Townsend of Sharpsburg, was traveling south on Kentucky 11 in a 1999 Potiac Grand Prix when she lost control of her vehicle, according to KSP Spokesperson Scott Ferrell.

Ferrell said Townsend crossed the center line and collided with a 1999 Chevy Silverado. The Chevy was being operated by 48-year-old James Michael Bellamy of Tollesboro. Bellamy had been traveling north on Kentucky 11 when his vehicle was struck.

Bellamy had a passenger in his vehicle, Jennifer Bellamy.

According to Ferrell, both Townsend and James Bellamy were pronounced death at the scene by Bath County Coroner Andrew Owens.

Jennifer Bellamy was airlifted to the University of Kentucky Medical Center for treatment of her injuries.

The Kentucky State Police was assisted at the scene by the Bath County Sheriff’s Department, Bath County EMS, Bath County Coroner’s Office and the Bath County Fire and Rescue.

The accident remains under investigation by KSP Post 8.

