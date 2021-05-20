MR. SIMMONS

MAYSVILLE – Raymond “Chuck” Simmons Jr., 59, of Maysville, passed away Monday, May 17, 2021, at Saint Joseph Hospital in Lexington.

Chuck was a farmer and also served as the pastor of the Light of Hope Church.

He was born in Maysville on March 29, 1962, the son of Dorothy Lawrence Mason (Bernard) and the late Raymond Simmons Sr.

He is survived by his wife, Vickie Powell Simmons; five sons, Charles Simmons (Sarah), Chad Simmons (Hannah), Steven Simmons, Jeffery Elliott (Michelle) and Matthew Elliott; two daughters, Payton Hester (Jacob) and Amy Vice; 17 grandchildren; one brother, Timmy Simmons (Gusti); two sisters, Kay Iles (Mark) and Sandra Wilson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides his father, he was preceded in death by his son, Michael Elliott; and his sister, Melissa Gallagher.

Services for Chuck Simmons will be held at the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, 2021, with Rev. John Ray Dotson officiating.

Burial will be in the Wedonia Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Chad Simmons, Charlie Simmons, Jeffery Elliott, Matthew Elliott, Herbie Hopkins, Ronnie Zornes and David Elliott.

A public walk-thru visitation will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 from 11 a.m. until the hour of the service.

Face mask and social distancing must be observed by all in attendance.

Condolences at knoxbrothersfuneralhome.com.