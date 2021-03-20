Students building beds for River Outreach

A group of Mason County students has taken it upon themselves to help a local organization in need.

Mason County Career Magnet School machine tool instructor Corey Arthur said several students at the school have been working to build beds that will be donated to the River Outreach center in Maysville.

River Outreach provides transitional housing for those trying to get back on their feet. It is located on the corner of Forest Avenue and Wood Street.

Arthur said the idea came about after a recent incident involving the burning of a tent near the river bank.

“We were talking among ourselves about what happened and what could be done,” he said. “I asked what they would do, if they could do something. They said they had heard River Outreach was out of beds.”

According to Arthur, calls were made around town to get the supplies needed and some private donors came together to get the materials for the students.

“Our goal is to build 10 beds,” he said. “We’re going to build them, assemble them here to make sure they work and we’ll take them down in pieces and assemble them there for permanent use.”

Earlier this week, students had completed measurements and cut posts.

“Both my a.m. and p.m. classes are involved in this,” Arthur said. “Machine tool is fabricating the rods for the posts. We’ve tried to get everyone involved in some way. It’s through our SKILLS USA chapter, which is a student-run organization here. Once the ball got rolling, SKILLS and the president kind of took over and all the programs came together. So, even if you’re not in construction class, you’re coming down to help with this project.”

Joseph Mains, a senior in the Magnet School, said he is happy to be able to help give back.

“There is a problem with homelessness in our society,” he said. “This was something we wanted to do to give back and try to help a bit. It feels good to be able to do something for the community.”

Matthew Bishop, a senior, expressed similar sentiments.

“We’ve been building bunk beds for River Outreach,” he said. “We’re going to put them together, make sure they’re good, take them apart and reassemble them at the River Outreach. I think it’s a good thing for the school to be doing for the community. I’m happy we can help.”

Arthur said he was proud of the work his students were doing.

“It’s been a blessing to have this work to keep the kids busy and doing something good,” he said. “Mr. Arthur can have you build a birdhouse, but this is something that has an impact outside a grade. I’ve actually foregone a grade on this. We have a standard the builds need to be built to, but the only grade they’ll receive is based on participation.”