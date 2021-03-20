Rewards are worth the apprehension

When the clouds break, Costa Rica’s Arenal Volcano comes into view.
While its actual name is Ceiba pentandra, it’s not difficult to see why it is called the “broccoli tree.”
Six hanging bridges give hikers a unique perspective of the Arenal park.
Colorful flowers are abundant in the Arenal Hanging Bridges Park in Costa Rica.
If ever a destination presented the opportunity for this traveler to wrestle with mixed emotions, The Mistico Arenal Hanging Bridges Park in Costa Rica fit the distinction.
At the entrance of the reserve, the rare opportunity to view awe-inspiring natural beauty collided with cautious apprehension. Scuffling with the thought of seeing, up close, the natural beauty of Costa Rica was the realization that the almost-two-mile hike included the crossing of six hanging bridges.
Wildlife. Flowers and trees. Waterfalls.
Crossing bridges of massive heights. Falling.
This was not a case of choosing one or the other, though. I would be experiencing the park, and I would have to accept the corresponding uneasiness.
Beautiful rain-soaked flowers and shrubs lined the initial part of the path. Soon, though, our group was under the canopy provided by a variety of trees. Our guide, using his laser pointer, quickly called to our attention a trio of bats clinging to a tree.
As we continued to hike the damp path deeper into the reserve, our guide identified a number of vipers curled up on tree branches and on massive leaves. He pointed out howler monkeys and colorful poisonous dart frogs.
Eventually, our wildlife-rich path led us to the first hanging bridge. Without consideration to which of us should lead, I took off across the bridge before my husband. Crossing foot over foot, I focused on the metal mesh immediately below me rather than on what lay meters and meters below, maintaining my position in the center of the bridge.
Regardless of how gingerly I stepped, the bridge swayed, almost bounced, knocking me off balance. I picked up my pace and firmly secured my grip on the chain-link sides with each step. Somehow, that temporarily eased my nerves.
The second and third hanging bridges followed shortly, but my attention was first captured by a feature we’d not yet seen that day. A lively waterfall sliced through the deep-green, tangled vines. Bright-white water rushed over smooth, gray stones and settled in small pools.
We lingered for awhile at this location before moving on. And with each ensuing bridge we crossed, I sensed my apprehension easing.
I was able to find the courage to turn my head and to allow my eyes to scan across the glistening tree tops. I discovered when my attention was focused on looking out, I was not so concerned with looking down. And even when I did look down, I couldn’t necessarily see the ground through the thick tree tops.
The incredible combination of nature’s unparalleled beauty coupled with the feeling of apprehension, it seemed, only served to enhance the experience.
