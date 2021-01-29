Fleming man releases new book

BROOKSVILLE — Noise complaints and recycling were discussed by Bracken County Fiscal Court on Wednesday.

During the meeting, residents of the Foster precinct addressed the court about people shooting off tannerite in the area. Tannerite is an explosive target used for firearms practice.

“They shake your house, they knock your pictures off the wall,” one resident said. “The last time, my daughter fell in the shower and injured her head, shoulder and elbow. It’s not fun and something needs to be done. They don’t stop. Target practice is one thing, but it’s not target practice. It’s not dynamite. I’ve been around dynamite.”

Another resident said she is close enough to the people shooting that the last time it happened, it knocked everything off her countertops.

“It doesn’t bother me if they’re doing target practice, but these explosions are getting out of hand,” the second resident said.

Magistrate Carl Allen said there are people in the area who will shoot often.

“I don’t know where they get the bullets from, but they don’t stop,” he said.

Allen said there is a paragraph on the ATF website saying people have to have a federal license to transport any exploding targets.

Bracken County Sheriff Howard Niemeier said there was a problem like this last summer, but after checking with the ATF, there was nothing that could be done.

“When they had problems last summer, a deputy did go out,” Bracken County Judge-Executive Tina Teegarden said. “We didn’t have an ordinance at the time.”

Teegarden said the item will be carried over to the next meeting and more discussion on what could be done will be held.

During the meeting, Teegarden said she is continuing to look into recycling options for the county. She said she has talked with Mason County Judge-Executive Joe Pfeffer about the recycling program.

“Judge Pfeffer said he does not anticipate ever having the number of inmates to operate the sorting line for us to be able to recycle as we have in the past,” she said. “So, that’s not going to be offered in the future — it does not look like.”

According to Teegarden, there are other options such as having boxes where items would be sorted before being taken to the Mason County Recycling Center, having a dumpster for Rumpke to pick up, or taking recycle materials to Cincinnati.

“One dumpster would be $750 per month and that’s just for one dumpster in the county,” she said. “We could haul the trailers to Cincinnati, but that’s a long haul. If we did 130 tons, which is about what we’ve had the last couple of years, in Cincinnati, it would be about $5,800 per year, but that’s not counting wear and tear on vehicles and fuel.”

Teegarden said she is looking into other options and will discuss the recycle program at the next meeting.