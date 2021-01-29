Lady Cards first half too much for Mason

Mason County’s Macey Littleton drives the baseline against George Rogers Clark’s Asja Garrard, Friday, in Winchester. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

WINCHESTER – The Mason County Lady Royals got their first real test of the season when they traveled to George Rogers Clark’s Arena on Friday.

While they failed the first half, they came away with some optimism in the second half.

The Lady Cards were too much in the first 16 minutes however, jumping out to a 23-point halftime lead before closing out a 55-41 victory, handing the Lady Royals their first loss of the season.

The Lady Royals couldn’t get much going in the first half, committing 15 turnovers and digging a 35-12 halftime deficit.

“First quarter and a half I think we got kind of the big eye and went away from what we preached and talked about going into this game,” Lady Royals assistant coach Jason Butler said, filling in for coach Brad Cox on the evening. “You can’t get to the rim against Flowers and Byars, you have to stop and hit the mid-range jumper. Went in and got several shots blocked, got to get back in transition, we didn’t and gave up runouts.”

It was the Brianna Byars show in the first 16 minutes, the Lady Cards junior scoring 16 points to go with 12 rebounds and five blocks. Anytime a rebound was to be had, seemed like Byars was there to get it, outrebounding the Lady Royals alone in the half, 12-10.

“She’s got that capability for sure. For her it’s about putting four quarters together. After that first half, she kind of sat back, but she’s still extremely talented and she’s still maturing and definitely has that capability to take over at any time,” Lady Cardinals coach Robbie Graham said.

Then the Lady Royals settled in, minimized turnovers and were able to turn what was once a 23-point deficit down to as low as 14, but couldn’t trim it down any further from there. However, they won the second half 29-20 and outscored the Lady Cards in the third and fourth quarters.

“I challenged the kids at halftime. That game could have easily gone from 25-30 points to 50 if you quit. I challenged the kids, they responded, they won the last two quarters and think we can use that going into our game with Pikeville tomorrow,” Butler said. “Our energy was better, assignments got better and made them turn and double teamed them. Thought we picked our spots better.”

GRC’s length proved to be too much though, especially on the defensive end, the Lady Royals having nearly as many turnovers (22) as points (23) through three quarters of play.

“Came out really well, got hands on a lot of balls, created some early turnovers and got some easy baskets from them. Really pleased with the first half. Effort was good, lot of energy and rotations were good,” Graham said. “Not really sure what happened there in the second half. Energy wasn’t there, effort wasn’t quite there, but credit to Mason County. Coach Cox wasn’t there, but their girls kept competing and playing hard.”

Mason County entered 5-0, but had to postpone several key games through the first three weeks of the season that included Paris, Notre Dame and Campbell County. Friday’s game was the first of a run of games that will put them to the test.

“We won’t face a team longer than GRC. Athletic and they’re long. After our first five games, we needed to see a tough opponent. We needed a game like this because we’re heading into a tough stretch of our schedule,” Butler said.

Rachel Payne led the Lady Royals with 19 points, Macey Littleton adding 10, all coming in the second half. They’ll return to action Saturday when they host Pikeville at The Fieldhouse. They’ll face former Fleming County coach Kristy Orem in that one. Friday’s contest started a string of games against the Lady Cards, Pikeville, Paris and Boone County over a six-day span.

Byars led the Lady Cards with 17 points, 13 rebounds and six blocked shots. Her younger sister Ciara Byars had nine points, Tyra Flowers adding eight as GRC improved to 6-3 on the season. Their usual gauntlet of a regular season schedule continues on Saturday when they play at Ryle.

LADY CARDINALS 55, LADY ROYALS 41

MASON COUNTY – 5-7-11-18 — 41

GEORGE ROGERS CLARK – 20-15-10-10 — 55

Mason (41) – Payne 19, Littleton 10, Henry 4, Clayborn 3, Adkins 2, Thomas 1, Burns 1, Thompson 1

GRC (55) – Brianna Byars 17, Cianna Byars 9, Flowers 8, Miller 6, Garrard 4, Zeek 3, Berry 3, Gay 4, Flannery 1

3-Pointers Made: Mason 2, GRC 3

Free Throws: Mason 15/21, GRC 11/14

Rebounds: Mason 32 (Adkins and Harrison 6), GRC 37 (B. Byars 13)

Turnovers: Mason 24, GRC 18

Records: Mason County 5-1, GRC 6-3