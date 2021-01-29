COVID-19 numbers decline, MRMC changes visitor policy

Mason County now has 1,231 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Of those cases, 1,079 are recovered. There have been 31 deaths.

As the increase in COVID-19 cases locally seems to be on the decline, at least one local institution is easing up restrictions associated with the pandemic.

Meadowview Regional Medical Center said late last week it would begin allowing one visitor per patient, a change from the no-visitors policy of the past few months.

“We continue to closely monitor the prevalence of coronavirus (COVID-19) in our community as we adapt our operations to safely care for and support our patients,” officials said in a post to the hospital’s Facebook page. “As current projections continue to indicate a lower than expected volume of COVID-19 in our region, we are pleased to ease the visitor restrictions at our facilities.”

Under the new guidelines, all visitors to the hospital will be screened for symptoms consistent with COVID-19, based on CDC guidelines before being allowed entry into the facility.

Each patient may have only one well visitor per day, according to the post, Well visitors must meet minimum age requirements and will be required to wear a mask during their visits.

For more information on the hospital’s policies and how they work to maintain a safe environment for patients, staff and the community, visit its website at MeadowviewRegional.com.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said on Tuesday that he had a call with President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 response team and the states’ supplies of COVID-19 vaccinations will increase by 17 percent.

“That is a great start,” Beshear said. “The other thing they are doing is guaranteeing a minimum supply for three straight weeks. One of the tough things we’ve been dealing with is only knowing on a Tuesday what we would have the next week and not knowing what we would have in the weeks after.”

The vaccinations are being given out in stages.

The planned vaccination tiers are:

— Tier 1a: Long-term care facilities, assisted living facilities, health care personnel.

— Tier 1b: First responders, Kentuckians age over 70, K-12 school personnel.

— Tier 1c: Kentuckians age over 60, anyone older than 16 with U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention highest-risk conditions for COVID-19, all essential workers.

— Tier 2: Age over 40.

— Tier 3: Age over 16.

— Tier 4: Children under the age of 16 if the vaccine is approved for this age group (estimated to comprise 18 percent of Kentucky’s population).

The latest numbers available for local counties include:

Robertson County — Total cases, 191; currently active, 12; deaths, 13.

Bracken County — Total cases, 419; currently active, 46; deaths, four.

Lewis County — Total cases 1,042; currently active, 67; deaths, 30.

Fleming County —Total cases 943; currently active, 40; deaths, 12.

Brown County, Ohio — Total cases, 3,188; deaths, 21.

Adams County, Ohio — Total cases, 1,798; deaths, 15.