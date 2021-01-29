BROOKSVILLE — Nancy Johnson Case, 74, died Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at her home.

She was born in Maysville on Oct. 26, 1946, to the late Walker Johnson and Mildred Shields Johnson Fetters.

She was retired from Jockey International, and was a member at Powersville Christian Church.

Mrs. Case is survived by her daughter, Missy Case Hamilton; her grandchildren, Rachel McKenney, Alexander Travis (Christine) McKenney, Logan (Kayla) Hamilton, Lance (Bri Schweitzer) Hamilton. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Hank McKenney, Lucas McKenney, Brooks McKenney and Knash Hamilton; and her brother, Bobby (Reda) Johnson.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donnie Case; her daughters, Shawna McKenney and Angie Gulley; and brother, Jimmy Johnson.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at Moore and Parker Funeral Home in Brooksville.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at Powersville Christian Church.

Burial will be in Concord Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to Powersville Christian Church or Hospice of Hope.

Condolences may be sent to www.MooreAndParkerFH.com.