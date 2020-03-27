Fleming County student earns AWS CWI card

March 27, 2020 Ledger Independent News 0
-

FLEMINGSBURG — Kentucky Welding Institute’s Dalton Grayson has earned his American Welding Society Certified Welding Inspector card.

Born and raised in Fleming County, Dalton is a 2014 graduate of Fleming County High School. He and his wife Courtney currently raise their daughter in Wallingford. Dalton has spent the majority of his career as a traveling combination pipe welder.

Dalton was recruited by KWI in the fall of 2019. Since then, he has earned numerous industry credentials including his National Center for Construction Education and Research instructor certification, American Safety and Health Institute instructor certification, and pending one final audit, his National Commission for the Certification of Crane Operators signal and rigger certification.

As a motivated leader, Dalton instructs on KWI’s second shift with a capacity of 40 students from 2-10 p.m. He and the other instructors keep a 15-to-1 student-to-teacher ratio and ensure each student gets quality one on one instruction. Dalton’s CWI card brings KWI’s total up to 6 staffed CWI’s available for student and company testing.

AWS is the worldwide leader in certification programs for the welding industry. Since the CWI program began in 1976, more than 97,000 CWI’s have earned their inspection certification. The CWI exam is a strenuous three-part exam including a multiple-choice portion, a code book portion, and a practical challenging the candidate to physically inspect welds and pass or fail them according to code. The exam takes 6 hours total and certifies inspectors for industry.

Dalton will now be using his AWS CWI stamp to test and certify students at the Kentucky Welding Institute.

https://maysville-online.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_IMG_0130a.jpg