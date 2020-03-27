Lewis County 4-H engages youth

AUGUSTA — With Kentucky schools closed until at least April 20, one local school district is finding other ways to communicate with students and staff.

Robin Kelsch, principal at Augusta Independent School, said the district has a professional learning community meeting once a month in order to plan curriculum, instruction and assessment.

This month, that meeting was held through Zoom, an app that allows people to hold virtual meetings.

“I felt it went really well,” Kelsch said. “We have also used Zoom for Administration meetings and for other times where we need to get together to make decisions concerning the school. All of our meetings moving forward while we are out will be conducted virtually.”

One of the challenges with virtual meetings is ensuring proper internet connection. Another is making sure parents know how to use computers to access the work, according to Kelsch.

“We have also spent time developing a schedule for our students so that they can have equal time with each of their teachers. One challenge early on, was the quick turnover from a traditional classroom to delivering all of our instruction online,” he said.

AIS teacher Alison Bach said she is communicating with her students through multiple platforms, including phone calls, texts and Google Classroom.

“All of the students and their families have my NTI phone number (through the Google Voice app). I make a lot of phone calls throughout the day, making sure families understand procedures, checking in for needs, following up with those that have reached out to me. Over the last few days, the students have been reaching out and calling or texting on their own for assistance, and I’m really proud of that. It’s a big skill to reach out for help in a way that you’re not used to and I’m hoping that trend continues,” she said.

According to Bach, she is also posting daily assignments on Google Classroom, videos on Google Meet and uses Flipgrid to keep the students engaged and entertained.

“I started a “grid” on Flipgrid to let the kids have a way they can still see me and goof off a bit. I post topics, and the students reply with a quick video,” she said. “Everyone can see all the responses and can reply to them or like their videos.”

Bach said one of the more beneficial ways for students to interact is by talking to her directly or using video chat. For parents, the best way to communicate is ClassDojo.

“If parents have a question, they can message me and it goes straight to my phone and I can quickly reply or follow up with a phone call,” she said.

Bach said the students have expressed to her that they miss being in school.

“None of the kids asked for this, and it’s not like summer break where there are cook-outs, field days, awards, pictures, good-byes,” she said. “They didn’t get closure. There wasn’t an end like a summer break and some of the kids are taking it hard. They miss their friends, their teachers, and as one student told me, ‘playing basketball in the gym before lunch.’”

With school being out, students are working on non-traditional instruction packets. So far, Bach’s students are working on 30 minutes each day of i-reading in reading and math.

Bach said she wanted to make sure the assignments students complete at home do not cause more stress for families.

“This time is very stressful right now, for everyone. No one asked for this and everyone is very willingly adapting very quickly. Some of my parents are still working, and I really want to alleviate as much stress as possible from their plates,” she said. “I don’t expect them to teach the kids the same way that I do, and I don’t want to create arguments when their child telling them that they don’t teach it the way that I do. That’s why I’ve tried to make my assignments that my students can do independently and be engaged in their learning, and hopefully the parent can just monitor the work they are doing.”

AIS teacher Christopher Mason said he has also been using multiple platforms to communicate with students.

“Interaction is multifaceted,” he said. “We use many of Google’s services, e.g., Classroom, Voice, Meet, to keep in contact with all of our students. Calls, emails and online instructional sessions allow us to communicate daily with each student.”

According to Mason, Google Meet has been beneficial as students are able to interact with one another through live videos and audio. He can meet with the students in groups and individually.

Some of the NTI work the students are completing includes virtual science labs.

“These labs provide students with the same quality of instruction they would receive with hands-on experiments in the traditional classroom setting,” he said. “Fortunately, many educational organizations have provided their services free of charge. For example, I am in the process of implementing improved online labs in cooperation with a company called Labster. They have given us unlimited access to their virtual laboratories through December.”

Some of the biggest struggles he has faced is with technology access.

“Most of our students have access to technology or are using our school-issued Chromebooks. However, for students without access to technology, sending paper packets home has its limitations. We have to work extra hard to reach out to them and their families through phone calls, home visits and other traditional communication methods,” he said.

Staff at Augusta Independent School using Zoom for the monthly PLC meeting recently. https://maysville-online.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_IMG_2862.jpg Staff at Augusta Independent School using Zoom for the monthly PLC meeting recently.