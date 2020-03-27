Lewis County 4-H engages youth

VANCEBURG — Lewis County 4-H is reaching out to kids and engaging them with fun activities during quarantine.
Sherrill Bentley, extension agent for 4-H youth development with Lewis County 4-H, has been posting 4-H projects on their Facebook page, endeavoring to provide their 4-H youth with plenty to keep them busy during this necessary and cautioned separation.
“We are still working. We were asked to come up with things that we could do that would keep their children engaged, keep youth engaged while they’re at home. Because we can’t meet with the kids. We can’t meet with them, but we can still offer ideas and offer information, because that’s what our mission is, is to help educate people, to get information out to people. Research based information out to people,” said Bentley.
Bentley began posting projects on Wednesday, inviting children to make their own bulletin board. Since, she has posted sculpting projects, home environment color collage projects, projects that involve painting and even photography.
“There was another agent in the state who had sent these flyers out. These flyers go with projects that we have in 4-H, our home environment projects, and our photography project — obviously, clover photography was one, and that’s one of the projects that can be entered in the fair. And then there was the acrylic paint, color collage, and there was also doing your own bulletin board,” said Bentley.
Bentley has posted other activities and stimulating, educational content, too, such as Home Safari Resources from Cincinnati Zoo and Project Learning Tree.
“I was looking at what we could do to keep them engaged, and it was an email that I got from Laurie Thomas, the extension forester at UK, she’s in the department of forestry. She sent out an email, and she was sharing these ideas with us for kids to still learn while they’re at home. The Cincinnati Zoo was the one I thought was really neat and interesting, and the kids could do that from their home, they didn’t need any supplies, they didn’t need to go to the store and buy anything, and they could sit at home and do a tour of the zoo,” said Bentley.
Project Learning Tree offers “activities to do with children at home.”
“If you go to the links, it gives you information. “Pass the plants, please,” is about how everyday people and other animals eat different kinds of plants and plant parts. Just take a moment to think of all the different plant parts we eat, and it gave examples, and then they can download an activity,” said Bentley.
Bentley will be posting projects or activities once a week. For the next couple of projects, Bentley has pondered the idea of sewing buttons or leadership projects, which will help children learn leadership skills and team building.
For more information on these projects, Bentley can be reached at 606-796-2732 or by email at [email protected] Bentley has project booklets available, and will answer any inquiries. You can also visit their Facebook page at Lewis County 4-H, KY.