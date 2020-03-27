Thanks but no thanks
This is an irate senior citizen who takes your newspaper. I can not believe that the newspaper is so hard up for money, that you can only publish it in print on Wednesdays and Saturdays. You know a lot of old people do not have computers, and poor people oftentimes do not have computers. I think it stinks, and I just think it’s a mean, nasty thing for you all to do. Everybody needs to get their newspaper each day so they know what’s going on. I do not have a computer, how in the hell am I supposed to know what’s going on? Thank you for nothing.
(EDITOR’S NOTE: I am really sorry that we have to do this, believe me the decision isn’t an easy one to make. I understand how this affects our readers, particularly our senior citizens and those who may not have access to a computer. I won’t go deep into our business model but it depends heavily on advertising, and as businesses close or reduce hours and services, our operating revenue is decreased. We made this change, as well as others, to ensure that we can weather this storm and you’ll have a five day a week printed newspaper after this is over. Your continued support is appreciated as we work our way through this situation. ~ Rod Baker, Publisher)
That’s all we get
This is in regards to Donald Trump giving everybody money, the working people money. What about us older people that have retired and are on either disability or Social Security? You get anywhere from $700-900/month. You have to live on that, that’s all we get. The working people are going to get a big check, plus they’re going to get their unemployment every two weeks. Where do you see that is fair for all people? It should be for everyone. They’re siphoning out the old people again, and it’s not fair, it’s not right, and it should be changed. We’re alive and living, too, and we’re the ones that’s led the younger ones that are working now where they’re at. It’s time they give back to some of us, too. We deserve it, also.
Mike Pence leadership
Why do we permit the national press to redefine leadership? A good leader has always been one who can pull forces together in a way to get the best from each member of the team. Mike Pence knows how to work with the president, congress, governors, health professionals and all involved to bring the best results. Had this been a member of the other party, the press would have made this known to us. It is time to thank Mike Pence for the good job he is doing, and stop the criticism.
American crisis
Americans, America is in a crisis again. We must do like our forefathers and our elders in the past. The men must man up, and the women must woman up. Our forefathers done it in the past, in World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War and all the crises before. The Americans must start pulling together and quite fighting against each other. If we want God to bless this country and help us, this is what we must do.