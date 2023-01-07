The stained-glass windows of Frauenkirche, The Cathedral of Our Dear Lady, in Munich, Germany, are tucked away and out of view from the main entrance.

According to legend, a footprint located in the cement near the entrance to Frauenkirche, the Cathedral of Our Lady in Munich, Germany, is said to belong to the devil.

Narrow stained-glass windows tower between the pillars of Frauenkirche, The Cathedral of Our Dear Lady, in Munich, Germany.

A monument dedicated to Holy Ro man Emperor Ludwig IV is located in Frauenkirche, The Cathedral of Our Dear Lady, in Munich, Germany.

Embedded within the cement and outlined with rose and gray tiles, a dark footprint remains near the entrance of the interior of Frauenkirche, The Cathedral of Our Dear Lady, in Munich, Germany.

Legend holds that it belongs to the devil.

Stepping into this spot to steal a glance of the cathedral, legend has it, the devil became amused at what he perceived to be a windowless church. Because from this spot, imposing pillars on either side of the church impede the views of the magnificent stained-glass windows tucked in between.

After creating the stamp to mark his happiness, according to legend, the devil moved forward only to discover the windows that eluded him. In his anger, he changed his form to that of a strong wind in hopes of destroying the building. Although unsuccessful, the devil was credited with the incessant wind that blows around the church towers, even today.

Beyond the fascination stirred by the footprint, the church holds additional engaging features.

Because of the imposing pillars, one sees only the main nave before discovering the two side aisles. And by following the length of the pillars to the ceiling, one cannot deny the dramatic design of the ceilings: elegant stars formed by crisp lines.

A number of ornate side chapels, including altars and statues, are nestled around the cathedral between the pillars and beneath the windows.

An elaborately-detailed bronze monument dedicated to Louis IV, Holy Roman Emperor, is located in the cathedral. In the crypt below the cathedral, several dukes and archbishops are buried.

Constructed from brick between 1468 and 1488, its exterior is unlike many other cathedrals, which are typically built with stone.

With its onion-shaped domes atop the 323-foot tall towers, the church is a landmark and symbol of the Bavarian capital city. Along with Freising, it is the seat of the archbishop.

During World War II, the cathedral experienced extensive damage to its roof and to one of the two towers. Additionally, artifacts were destroyed or went missing.

But by 1994, the cathedral had been restored. A close look at the exterior reveals the damage the bricks sustained in World War II bombings, bricks reused in the reconstruction of the cathedral.

To understand why the cathedral evoked displeasure in the devil is not at all difficult to comprehend. Frauenkirche is illuminating, captivating and endlessly enchanting.

(Note: Marjorie Appelman is an English, communications and journalism teacher at Mason County High School and co-founder of the travel blog Tales from the Trip, which is on Instagram and Facebook. She can be reached at [email protected])