Jan. 4, Judge Kim Leet Razor Presiding:

Archie William Cunningham IV, 30, second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal mischief, failure to appear, summons on Feb. 15.

Logan Earl Gordley, 35, reckless driving, operating under influence of alcohol two counts, ignition interlock driver use violation, possession of open alcohol container in motor vehicle, no/expired registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, prohibited sale/receipt of vehicle with altered VIN number, third-degree possession of controlled substances two counts, summons on Feb. 13.

Selena Sue Harp, 47, theft by unlawful taking, 90 days conditional release.

Ethan W. Ketterer, 33, first-degree disorderly conduct, second-degree fleeing/evading police, attempted theft by unlawful taking under $10,000, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Jan. 11.

Carter Alan Plummer, 17, speeding five mph over limit, $10 fine plus court costs.

Calvin Junior Powell, 24, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, both dismissed with proof.

George L. Young, 38, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt $25 fine, no/expired registration plates dismissed with proof, court costs waived.

Charles Cooper, 56, second-degree disorderly conduct, pretrial conference on Jan. 11.

Charles Cooper, 56, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, pretrial conference on Jan. 11.

Charles C. Cooper, 56, operating under influence of drugs/alcohol, possession of marijuana, controlled substance prescription not in original container, drug paraphernalia, pretrial conference on Jan. 11.

Josh D. Demarest, 33, receiving stolen property, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Katelyn Marie Thomas, 27, tampering with physical evidence, pretrial conference on Feb. 8.

Allen Wallingford, 79, cattle run at large, $100 fine plus court costs.

Daniel N. Johnson, 34, first-degree terroristic threatening, third-degree terroristic threatening, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Feb. 6.

Kimberley Maxie, 48, theft by unlawful taking under $1,000, pretrial conference on Jan. 11.

Kimberley Maxie, 48, third-degree burglary, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Jan. 11.

Christopher McBride, 34, first-degree criminal trespassing three counts, possession of marijuana, second-degree disorderly conduct, pretrial conference on Jan. 11.

Shana M. Padgett, 39, third-degree burglary, failure to appear, summons on Feb. 13.

Samuel Ray Prather, 48, operating under influence of alcohol first offense, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Jan. 18.

Deaaron Retludge, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense, first-degree fleeing/evading police, third-degree criminal trespassing, pretrial conference on Feb. 6.

Timothy J. Roberts, 36, second-degree disorderly conduct, first-degree attempted possession of controlled substances, drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, theft by unlawful taking, resisting arrest, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on Jan. 11.

Darrell O. Smith, 20, second-degree fleeing/evading police, theft by unlawful taking under $10,000, second-degree disorderly conduct, pretrial conference on Jan. 18.

Terry Stamper, 47, first-degree trafficking in controlled substances first offense, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Jan. 11.