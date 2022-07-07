Tshiebwe’s purpose is to help Cats win 9th national title LEXINGTON – Oscar Tshiebwe wanted to change his number, but being turned down didn’t change his goals for the upcoming season.

Lippert’s back nine ‘insane’ in Firecracker victory With birdies flying all over the place and down five strokes with just nine holes to play, that’s basically an insurmountable deficit at Kenton Station Golf Course.

JOhn Philip Sousa: Composer and baseball pitching “ace” In the mid-19th century, composer John Philip Sousa was one of America’s biggest “base ball bugs,” as fans were then called.

When it comes to water, we Californians are brown with envy I knew I was in trouble when the dollars needed to water my grass each month exceeded the square footage of my lawn. For me, in Central California, that number is 1,400.

From a Fourth of July parade from yesteryear. Pat andJoe Breslin with Erin Breslin with Andy and Hula Duke driving the wagon.

Throwback Thursday Coach Joe McKay with his team, the Maysville High Ladies softball team.

Meeting of Mason County Men’s Club The Mason County Men’s Club will meet Wednesday, July 13 at the French Quarter Inn at 9 a.m. for breakfast and their next regularly scheduled meeting.

After Roe, there’s no time to party It’s been a fabulous week for conservatives, Republicans and millions of ordinary Americans.