July 07, 2022
LEXINGTON – Oscar Tshiebwe wanted to change his number, but being turned down didn’t change his goals for the upcoming season.
July 07, 2022
July 07, 2022
With birdies flying all over the place and down five strokes with just nine holes to play, that’s basically an insurmountable deficit at Kenton Station Golf Course.
July 07, 2022
In the mid-19th century, composer John Philip Sousa was one of America’s biggest “base ball bugs,” as fans were then called.
July 06, 2022
I knew I was in trouble when the dollars needed to water my grass each month exceeded the square footage of my lawn. For me, in Central California, that number is 1,400.
July 06, 2022
From a Fourth of July parade from yesteryear. Pat andJoe Breslin with Erin Breslin with Andy and Hula Duke driving the wagon.
July 06, 2022
Coach Joe McKay with his team, the Maysville High Ladies softball team.
July 06, 2022
The Mason County Men’s Club will meet Wednesday, July 13 at the French Quarter Inn at 9 a.m. for breakfast and their next regularly scheduled meeting.
July 06, 2022
It’s been a fabulous week for conservatives, Republicans and millions of ordinary Americans.
July 06, 2022
There are times in a community when everybody comes together in the service and support of one person in particular need, Jaycee Cushard is that person today.