July 14, 2022
July 14, 2022
July 14, 2022
July 14, 2022
No sooner had Texas Sen. John Cornyn finished taking bows for delivering 15 Republican votes to pass a bipartisan gun safety bill than he began talking up amnesty.
July 14, 2022
During the Bicentennial year of 1976, I was a 15-year-old history geek. To be alive for the 200th birthday of our nation, particularly in Philadelphia, where it all began, was intoxicating.
July 14, 2022
Maysville Community and Technical College is proud to announce that Associate Professor, J. Scott Miller was recognized for instructional design by his peers with the Exemplary Course Program Award.
July 14, 2022
Dover Softball team celebrates a win from the 1970’s. (Submitted by Ron Bailey)
July 13, 2022
The Bloom Amore Maysville Classic will be August 5-7 at the downtown Maysville Gym.
July 13, 2022
The 30th edition of the Laurel Oaks Classic tees off this weekend at Laurel Oaks Golf Course.
July 13, 2022
FLEMINGSBURG — The Kentucky Department of Highways will temporarily close Kentucky 111 (Hillsboro Road) Thursday, July 14, about a half-mile north of Kentucky 1722 (milepoint 2.2) at Grange City in Fleming County, officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said.