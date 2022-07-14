Amnesty is no laughing matter No sooner had Texas Sen. John Cornyn finished taking bows for delivering 15 Republican votes to pass a bipartisan gun safety bill than he began talking up amnesty.

A different perspective for America’s critics During the Bicentennial year of 1976, I was a 15-year-old history geek. To be alive for the 200th birthday of our nation, particularly in Philadelphia, where it all began, was intoxicating.

MCTC instructional designer honored with Exemplary Course Award Maysville Community and Technical College is proud to announce that Associate Professor, J. Scott Miller was recognized for instructional design by his peers with the Exemplary Course Program Award.

Throwback Thursday Dover Softball team celebrates a win from the 1970’s. (Submitted by Ron Bailey)

Maysville Classic set for August 5-7 The Bloom Amore Maysville Classic will be August 5-7 at the downtown Maysville Gym.

30th Laurel Oaks Classic tees off Saturday The 30th edition of the Laurel Oaks Classic tees off this weekend at Laurel Oaks Golf Course.