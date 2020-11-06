And the world just keeps turning

Late last week I received a heavy package in the mail from New York City. Instantly recognizing the handwriting I recalled a late evening message sent from my Aunt Georga Osborne of Hell’s Kitchen NYC saying to call her. Suspecting she had most likely meant before I opened the package, I grabbed my laptop for a quick video chat with my favorite aunt.

Aunt Georga quickly picked up and we dove right into the box of surprises. I really had no idea what the contents could be, but I knew they had some heft about them. Over the last several months, as many of us have found ourselves doing, Aunt G has been going through old files, books, photos, and collections. She had come across several old family recipe books, church recipe books, handmade recipe collections, files containing newspaper clippings, hand written notes. She had gone through the books and highlighted recipes she thought I would enjoy and even found parts of some of the books and put post-its with key information as to what, where and when I might remember having eaten the dessert or dish.

What an incredible gift. It wasn’t my birthday, or even a holiday, but this priceless information and notation work will go down as one of the best gifts ever. Priceless moments, thoughts, and techniques from the family cooks ahead of me that I have, will, and constantly think of and attempt to channel while cooking. There’s nothing like discovering a treasure you didn’t even realize you needed, and this was that treasure trove.

One of the most incredible findings was a cookbook my beloved Great Aunt “Auntie” had saved. It was her mother-in-law’s handwritten recipe book of treasured recipes. “Miss Earlina” as Auntie called her was the cook she always aspired to be. I want to cook all of the recipes. There are so many! I instantly gravitated towards something I recalled Auntie cooking, but that felt like fall.

Today, I have Miss Earlina’s pumpkin pie. It caught my eye because she uses molasses, one of my favorite sweet treats. Pumpkin pie is funny. It is so simple, and yet you find it on the most lavish of tables throughout the November season. The smooth taste and flaky pastry leave us simply wanting more. And of course, because you all know I enjoy a little extravagance I have included a variety of classic whipped cream recipes to go with the pie.

I encourage you to take the time to savor these recipes and these moments.

Good luck and enjoy!

Molasses Pumpkin Pie

Preheat oven to 325 degrees

Ingredients:

3 tsp molasses, plus any additional for serving

¾ cup brown sugar

1 tsp butter

½ tsp salt

½ tsp cinnamon

½ tsp nutmeg

¼ tsp ground ginger

3 large eggs

1 cup whole milk

2 ½ cup cups of solid packed pumpkin

1 unbaked 9” or 10 “ pastry shell

Combine the first seven ingredients in a small bowl. Beat eggs in a large bowl. Stir in pumpkin, then sugar mixture, then milk. Mix well. Pour into the pie shell.

The secret to this pie is the baking. Bake for 30 minutes in the lower shelf of the oven, then move to the middle shelf for an additional 30 minutes…or until the filling has a soft, but firm texture. Cool. serve with whipped cream or molasses. Pecans, caramel, or powdered sugar are also delicious and pleasing to the serving presentation.

Whipped Cream

1 container of heavy whipping cream, (Cream doubles in volume when beaten.)

Using a mixer, or a water bottle (clear so you may see inside), hand beater, or even hand mixer, whip at medium speed. If the bowl you are using is chilled, it will beat faster and more easily. Beat just until soft stiff peaks form. Don’t look away for long because it will quickly over whip. When that happens, the cream will curdle and turn to butter. If it’s really hot outside, chill the beater you are using.

Sweetened Whipped Cream

For each cup of whipped cream, add one to two tablespoons of sugar, and one teaspoon vanilla extract. I also enjoy almond extract, bourbon, and dry sherry. A little goes a long way, so start with ¼ a teaspoon of those sweets. Follow the above instructions for whipped cream.

Berry

Beat cream as listed above until soft peaks form. Fold in drained and crushed fresh berries. If they aren’t overly watery, the process will be easier. Remember folding in is a gentle step, not aggressive and forced. Best choices for berries include strawberries, raspberries, blackberries, and blueberries.

Chocolate

Mix two tablespoons sugar and two tablespoons cocoa in a bowl (or use instant cocoa mix, 2 tablespoons). Add one cup heavy whipping cream. Mixing at low speed, beat just until soft peaks begin to form.

Rosettes

Beat heavy whipping cream (or any of the versions listed in today’s article with the exception of berry), just until stiff peaks form; spoon into pastry bag with decorative tip. Force cream through tip onto cake or dessert.

Coffee

Place 2 teaspoons instant coffee powder and two tablespoons sugar in a small bowl. Add one cup heavy whipping cream. Mix at medium speed, beat until soft peaks form.

The recipes and photos used in today’s article are from the kitchen of Chef Babz (Babzbites@gmail.com) with a little help from her Aunt Georga Osborne, Auntie Bootz Stone, & Mrs. Earlina Stone. In addition to little help from The Good Housekeeping Cookbook, Zoe Coulson, 1973.