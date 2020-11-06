CINCINNATI — Leo Carroll O’Neill, age 83, of Anderson Township, Ohio, passed away Wednesday Nov. 4.

He was born on Jan. 1, 1937, in Maysville.

Leo is survived by spouse, Lillian Ryan O’Neill; daughters, Carol O’Neill Osborne, Peggy O’Neill and Janet O’Neill; two grandchildren, Cecelia (Nick) Smith and Lance Osborne; and one great-granddaugher, Isabella Smith. Mr. O’Neill is survived by one sister, Lillian (Richard) Beaulieu.

He was preceded in death by parents, Charles T. and Alice (Slattery) O’Neill; and siblings, Margaret Ann (Tom) Comer, Charlotte (George) Ashley, Noreen (Ed) Comer, Charles T. (Mary Janet) O’Neill Jr. and Jamesene (David) Gibson.

He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Leo O’Neill was a retired Cincinnati Police Officer and Cincinnati Water Works Security Officer. He proudly served his country in the United States Army.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Rose Church, 2501 Riverside Dr., on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 10:30 a.m.

Visitation will be held at the church on Wed. from 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Interment will follow in the St. Patrick Cemetery in Maysville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick School, 110 East Second Street, Maysville, Ky 41056 or charity of your choice. T.P. White and Sons Funeral Home serving the family. www.tpwhite.com.