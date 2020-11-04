Roast Chicken: Quick, filling, and low budget

Of all my in-a-pinch recipes, roast chicken takes the cake. It’s a staple every kitchen should have. It’s quick, filling, and even better, low budget.

I was recently reminded how much I appreciate this filling and nourishing dish when a dear friend went into labor a little sooner than planned. Our group of friends had done our homework. A meal plan had been created and we were each planning on dropping food different days of the week to these first-time parents. But as we all know things don’t always go the way we imagine them playing out.

We make plans and God laughs. That day in particular I was reminded to have a good sense of humor. One thing after another seemed to be going in different directions. Then I got the call. This baby was coming!

A day later, and still a day earlier than the hospital had said, this sweet family of three was coming home. Everyone on the meal plan list seemed to have something else going on, but we couldn’t have them home without something nourishing that wasn’t to go food or process but would taste filling and real. Something like mom would make. And that was exactly what I made, a roast chicken just like my mother would have made.

Thank goodness I grew up in a family where my mother and grandmother shined when having to shoot from the hip. Some of our greatest family meals, and most delicious, were built on last minute plans and whatever was in the fridge to work with choices.

One of my favorite dishes has always been savory chicken and veggies. Chicken cooks quickly and when roasted with veggies in the same pan the flavors combine and compliment each other in a way that will keep your guests coming back for more. Every time I have cooked this dish the veggies have changed, but a few ingredients are always consistent. This is only because I, and I encourage you to do the same, always keep certain ingredients stocked in my kitchen. Olive oil, garlic, Kosher salt, herbs, and onions. These kitchen staples are items that once you get used too, there’s no not having them. And for good reason.

Today’s recipe includes the veggies that happened to be in my fridge last week when my dear friends welcomed their sweet new family member into the world. I encourage readers to mix and match some of their favorite herbs and vegetables. It may turn out a little different each time, but delicious is delicious any time of day, week or year. Trust me, this recipe is so simple you are gonna be thrilled and relieved.

Good luck and enjoy!

Savory Roast Chicken and Veggies

Serves 8

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

1 whole chicken, halved or quartered

6 cloves garlic, halved length wise

1 onion, sliced

2 tbsp Kosher salt, to taste

2 tsp pepper, to taste

1 cup olive oil, more or less depending on chicken size

1 cup celery, chopped

2 sweet potatoes, halved and sliced.

1 cup mushrooms, rough stalks chopped off but if not rough leave on.

1/2 cup white wine (not necessary but adds a nice touch)

2 tbsps rosemary, or 3 stems

1 tbsp , thyme

1 lemon, sliced

4 Tbsp butter

Mix all veggies, some salt and pepper to taste, lemon juice, lemon rhine, and half of herbs in a large roasting pan. Add chicken. Be sure everything is smothered with oil. Stuff the veggies under the chicken so that the meat is laying on top and drizzling juices onto the veggies. Sprinkle with salt, pepper, and remaining herbs. Put a slice of butter on each piece of chicken.

Cook for 45 minutes then rotate pan so that the end that has been facing the front is now facing the back. Cook for 30 more minutes or until skin is crispy on top and cooked on the bottom. Feel free to check on periodically and add juice from pan to skin for a nice browning shine to the skin.

Remove from oven when cooked throughly and crispy skin on top. Allow to cool for 5 minutes and serve immediately. Meal may be served in pan or chicken may be removed, quartered, and placed on a lovely bed of lettuce on a saving pan. Veggies may be served in pan or in an additional serving dish. Liquid from pan may be poured into a gravy boat for guest to pour onto meat or veggies.

The recipes and photos used in today’s article are from the kitchen of Chef Babz ([email protected]).