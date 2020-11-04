Enclosed on all sides by Interstate 81, Route 22/322, Route 39 and an industrial road, Wildwood Park in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, provides a peaceful respite from the city ceaselessly bustling around its perimeter.

One day this summer, we found ourselves there.

After careful consideration regarding travel, my husband, middle son and I assisted our oldest son in his move to Hershey. The few days we were there, we spent our time helping him unpack the 26 years of his belongings he’d tucked into a 15-foot U-Haul. Beds, books, clothes, pots and pans.

When it was time for meals, we’d grab carryout and search “parks near us” for a place to eat. Upon our arrival at Wildwood, we spied an unoccupied picnic shelter and made a dash for a table just as the sky opened up. By the time we finished eating, the rain had subsided and the temperature was comfortable enough to explore a nearby trail.

Situated just above the watertop, the Delta Boardwalk provided an experience as close as we could get, and as close as I would ever want to get, to walking through a marsh.

Our eyes peeled for wildlife, we advanced along the path embraced with plants and grasses. And while we spied many signs labeling the habitats of various animals, we saw only a few creatures. Geese floated along the narrow strips of water. A chipmunk scurried along the boardwalk.

In the background, the whirl of semi-tractor trailers and other vehicles racing along the highways was ever-present. And it wasn’t difficult to imagine our setting as a piece of nature carved out within a big city.

Instead, we learned, it’s the city that has been slowly building up around the disappearing marsh. Through the years, road construction has eventually closed in around it until only 229 acres of the original 676 are left.

In the early 1900s, the city of Harrisburg acquired the Susquehanna floodplain wetlands with the intention of establishing a recreational park for hikers and others seeking outdoor activities. The area featured a zoo, a botanical garden, ballparks and picnic facilities.

For years, it thrived. But in the 1940s, its attendance decreased, and along with it, its maintenance.

It wasn’t until the mid 1970s, when the park was deeded to the county, that restoration of its trails and other cleanup efforts began. In addition to improvements to the preservation of land and its inhabitants, the park added a nature center.

Today, with still more than 200 acres, Wildwood Park is undoubtedly an ideal setting for a picnic, for a walk or for just simply, a natural retreat.

