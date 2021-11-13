Wilson, Polley named 2021 MRMC DAISY Award winners

November 13, 2021
Stephanie Polley, RN and Sarah Wilson, RN

Meadowview Regional Medical Center is honoring outstanding nurses with the Daisy Award.

Sarah Wilson and Stephanie Polley, registered nurses with Meadowview Regional Medical Center were awarded the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses recognizes individual nurses throughout the year for their extraordinary, compassionate care. The DAISY (Diseases Attacking the Immune System) Award is an international recognition program that honors and celebrates the skillful, compassionate care nurses provide every day.

The DAISY Foundation was created in 1999 by the family of J. Patrick Barnes who died at age 33 of complications of an auto-immune disease (hence the name, an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System.) Patrick received extraordinary care from his nurses, and his family felt compelled to express their profound gratitude for the compassion and skill nurses bring to patients and families every day. The DAISY Award celebrates nurses in over 4,000 healthcare facilities and schools of nursing around the world.

At Meadowview Regional Medical Center, DAISY Award honorees personify remarkable patient experience. These nurses consistently demonstrate excellence through their clinical expertise and extraordinary compassionate care. They are recognized as outstanding role models in our nursing community. Among the nominees were Jacquelyn Tumlin, RN; Angela Toller, RN; Janet Abbott, RN; Michelle Bess, RN; Tiffany Toller RN; Cara Green LPN; Rachel Harrison RN; Sara Turner RN; Cassie Morris RN; Bill Lyons RN; Kayla Evans RN; Pam Redden LPN; Kaylen Thayer RN; Kandy Turner RN; Susie Howard RN; and Jessica Banta RN

“I see every day what an extraordinary group of nurses we employ at Meadowview. The Daisy Award offers us an opportunity to publicly recognize the outstanding service provided to all of our patients and families,” said Linda Hunter, chief nursing officer for Meadowview Regional Medical Center. “Watching the emotion on each nurse’s face when they hear their nomination is heartwarming. The true passion of our nurses is evident through each of these encounters.”

If you or someone you know would like to submit a MRMC DAISY Award nomination, go to https://www.meadowviewregional.com/for-patients-and-visitors/daisy-award.

For more information about The DAISY Award and the Foundation’s other recognition of nurses, faculty, and students, visit www.DAISYfoundation.org.

