Shooting victim dies, amended charges expected

Shuttered since 2016, TTI Railway, which runs from Paris to Maysville, is getting new life following its purchase by Midwest Bluegrass Rail.

The sale was revealed in Tuesday by Mason County Judge-Executive Owen McNeill during an appearance at the Maysville Rotary.

“We’re elated MBRail has elected to purchase and utilize the former TTI Rail Line,” McNeill said.

MBR is an independent freight railroad and service management company with headquarters in Lexington and Kansas City, Mo. It also owns several other shortline railroads including Camp Chase Railway, Chesapeake & Indians Railroad and Youngstown & Southeast Railroad.

Brendan Keener, business development and government affairs representative for MBRail, said the company’s focus is on shortline railroads and rail-to-truck trans-loading facilities. The company is also involved in truck and rail brokerage services, he said.

McNeill said the sale has been in the works for some time.

“Over the last 16 months, many of us have worked very hard to bring this deal to fruition. Brendan, Dustin Shaver and their team realize the majority of the opportunity for this line lies in Mason County, with access to other rail systems, and the Ohio River,” he said.

TTI rail runs from Maysville to Paris and covers a total of 55 line miles, Keener said.

“Having the north-south rail option, running into Paris and beyond, will make Maysville and Mason County a focal point for logistics and distribution given CSX already runs east and west,” McNeill said. “At the Rotary announcement, I was trying to convey that I believe MBRail makes Mason County a great option for federal infrastructure funding to better access the Ohio River. Finally, with MBRail as that north-south rail option, no county is better positioned for industrial growth. Mason County has a world-class spec building, greenfield sites with build-ready pads all ready to accept the new suppliers that will grow from investments in Kentucky such as the recent Ford and Toyota announcements. With rail lines running in every direction from Maysville and Mason County, as well as the state’s best regional airport and the Ohio River, Maysville and Mason County has become an even more attractive option for investment.”

Being so new on the scene, Keener said MBR is still accessing TTI to see what steps need to be taken to return it to operation.

“We are actively accessing need to figure out the most efficient, most effective path forward,” he said. A timeline for when operations might commence has not been established, Keener said, adding that the majority of management will be based in the Lexington area.

Keener said TTI and MBR hope to be “creative in ways to bring rail services to customers…” He also said he would like to see expanded trans-loading services to the area for manufacturers, distributors and warehouses, giving the area a business advantage.

McNeill agrees that it will bring new opportunities to the area.

“Rail has become such an important economic driver given transportation costs and having the ability to trans-load product anywhere along the line only helps Maysville. We greatly appreciate MBRail’s investment in our community and region,” McNeill said.

Maysville Mayor Debra Cotterill concurs.

“I believe reactivating this rail line provides another focal point on Maysville,” Cotterill said. “Judge McNeill’s analogy of this being an additional spoke in Maysville and Mason County’s wheel of influence describes it well. I agree that this line being active provides additional evidence for our renewed focus on utilizing the Ohio River. Finding a way to better incorporate not only rail traffic but river access and traffic will only help Maysville and Mason County grow.”

Keener said he is excited to be in the area and has felt very welcome by McNeill and the community.

“It already feels like home in Mason County and the surrounding counties,” Keener said. “We’re definitely excited to get to work here.”