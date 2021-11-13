Shooting victim dies, amended charges expected

Mary Ann Kearns [email protected]
Police said they expect the charges against a man accused of shooting another man following an argument last week to be amended after the victim died early Friday morning.

Gregory Moore, 62, was originally charged with attempted murder, tampering with physical evidence, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon in connection with the Nov. 5 incident.

The shooting took place on Buckner Street in the early afternoon, according to Maysville Police Chief Jared Muse, when Moore and Russell Chandler Jr., 34, also of Maysville, had some type of disagreement.

“There was some type of dispute,” Muse said. That’s when Moore allegedly shot Chandler with a .45-caliber handgun, he said.

Police were called to the scene by someone who reported that a man had been shot, Muse said. Upon arrival, they found the victim, who was taken to Meadowview Regional Medical Center and later airlifted to UC Hospital in Cincinnati.

The bullet struck Chandler in the arm, traveled through his arm and into his abdomen, Muse said. Chandler has undergone several surgeries and was listed in critical condition before he died from his injuries Friday, he said.

After investigating the incident, police arrested Moore and lodged him in the Mason County Detention Center where he remains under a $100,000 bond.

Moore appeared in Mason District Court on Wednesday where he entered a not guilty plea to the original charges and a pretrial conference was set for Nov. 17.

