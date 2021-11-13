Bracken County District Court

Nov. 9, Judge Kim Leet Razor presiding:

Ronald Lee Lewis Jr., 49, speeding 17 miles over limit, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to maintain insurance, failure to produce insurance card, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Brittany Dawn Free, 30, public intoxication on controlled substances, operating on suspended/revoked license, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, drug paraphernalia, failure to surrender revoked license, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on Nov. 23.

Earl Thomas Halleran, 84, disregarding stop sign, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, pretrial conference on Dec. 7.

Kari Anne High, 34, drug paraphernalia dismissed.

Robert A. Lang III, 23, disregarding stop sign $20 fine plus court costs, operating on suspended/revoked license dismissed.

Destiny Maney, 26, speeding 23 miles over limit $46 fine, failure to produce insurance card $100 fine, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt $100 fine, no operator license $100 fine serve 30 days with conditional release, failure to use child restraint device in vehicle $50 fine plus court costs and bond fee.

Christopher Norris, 20, local city ordinance, $25 fine plus court costs.

Koty Tackett, 41, third-degree terroristic threatening dismissed, violation of conditions of release dismissed.

Koty James Tackett, 41, menacing dismissed.

Kelly Marie Wallingford, 32, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol/substances first offense, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol second offense, pretrial conference on Nov. 23.

Robert Paul Workman, 59, harassment no physical contact, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Dec. 7.

Bryana D. Gallegos, 18, second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, second-degree disorderly conduct, obstructing governmental operations, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on Nov. 23.

Brittany Grave Lewis, 21, public intoxication on controlled substances, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, drug paraphernalia, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on Nov. 23.

Juan A. Ramirez, 22, second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on Nov. 23.

