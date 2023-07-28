July 25, Judge Paul E. Craft Presiding:

Jordan A. Armstrong, 28, operating moving vehicle under the influence of alcohol first offense, license to be in possession, pretrial conference August 15.

Dean A. Davis, 47, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance first offense, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, possession of marijuana, pretrial hearing August 1.

Brian Dummitt, 27, operating moving vehicle under the influence of alcohol fourth or greater offense, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance first offense, driving DUI suspended license third offense, failure to illuminate head lamps, plea not guilty August 1.

Hannah P. Mosley, 20, rear license not illuminated, license to be in possession, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance first offense, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance first offense, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, possession of marijuana, plea not guilty August 1.

Kesha G. Riley, 30, operating on suspended/revoked operators license, first-degree possession of controlled substance first offense, pretrial hearing August 1.

Kayle M. Williams, 30, fourth-degree assault dating violence, second-degree disorderly conduct, plea not guilty August 15.

Timothy Wayne Boles, 47, theft by fail to make required disposal of property, pretrial conference October 24.

Jeffrey D. Hyrne, 66, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, failure to appear.

Jacob W. Staggs, 23, driving on DUI suspended license first offense, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Angela D. Swift, 55, improper passing, speed 26 miles per hour or over, possession of marijuana, operating moving vehicle under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance first offense, pretrial conference August 15.

Stanley Bess, 32, third-degree criminal trespassing, menacing, pretrial conference August 15.

Dustin Cottingham, 32, no tail lamps, rear license not illuminated, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, license to be in possession, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security first offense pretrial conference August 8.

Nicole Gillispie, 40, disregarding stop sign, failure to or improper signal, operating moving vehicle under the influence of controlled substance, trafficking in controlled substance first offense, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, first-degree possession of controlled substance first offense two counts, pretrial hearing August 22.

Alexa R. Jenkins, 24, speeding 18 miles per hour over limit, operating moving vehicle under the influence of substance first offense, pretrial conference August 15.