Meadowview Regional Medical Center has earned the Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Laboratory Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards.

The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.

Meadowview Regional Medical Center underwent a rigorous, unannounced onsite three-day review, April 18 through April 20, 2023.

During the visit, the Joint Commission reviewer evaluated compliance with laboratory standards spanning several areas including emergency management, environment of care, infection prevention and control, leadership, performance improvement, and staff qualifications and competence.

The Joint Commission’s standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help health care organizations measure, assess and improve performance.

The surveyors also conducted onsite observations and interviews.

“As a heath care accreditor, The Joint Commission works with health care organizations across settings to help improve patient safety and quality of care through our expert resources and tools, innovative solutions and rigorous standards,” says Deborah Ryan, MS, RN, interim executive vice president, Accreditation and Certification Operations, The Joint Commission. “We commend Meadowview Regional Medical Center for its commitment to advance safety and quality for all patients.”

“These inspection results represent the dedication of our lab leadership and staff,” said Joe Koch, Chief Executive Officer and Market President of Meadowview Regional Medical Center. “I’m proud of the way this team has been able to serve our patients especially throughout the pandemic and meet the evolving needs for testing within the community. This accreditation from The Joint Commission reflects the continued efforts of our team to promote our mission in making communities healthier.”

For more information, please visit the Joint Commission website.