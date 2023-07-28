Maysville Community and Technical College has named Rhea Turner Student of the Month for August 2023.

Rhea is dedicated to her studies and education and is determined to reach her career goals.

MCTC Professor/Librarian Carla Redden said Rhea is almost always one of the first students to complete her work for each weekly module for the Integrated Reading and Writing Workshop.

“She clearly gives great attention to her work, following assignment and instructor’s instructions carefully and applying her knowledge from the readings. She asks questions and supports other students, engaging earnestly in the weekly course discussion over the chapter readings,” said Redden.

Congratulations on your success, Rhea. You make us MCTC proud.

To learn more about achieving your goals by pursuing your educational journey at MCTC visit maysville.kctcs.edu.