Mason County Farm Bureau is happy to announce the 2022 Scholarship winners. The following students have received a $1000 scholarship for the 2022 – 2023 school year.

Katherine Hord, daughter of Jeff Hord, is a graduate of St. Patrick’s High School where she was a four year member of the varsity soccer and cheerleading teams. She was also active in Pro-Life Club, choir and the school musicals. Katherine plans to attend MCTC and pursue a career as a registered nurse anesthetist.

Wyatt McElfresh is the son of Tony and Rita McElfresh. He is a graduate of Mason County High School where he was a member of the varsity tennis team and National Honor Society. Wyatt was very active in choir, orchestra and the Mason County High School musicals. He plans to attend Eastern Kentucky University and pursue a career in aviation.

Haley Polley, daughter of Jeremy and Stephanie Polley, is a graduate of Mason County High School where she was active in FFA, National Honor Society and HOSA. Haley has participated in IFAL and governors scholar programs. She has shown cattle in many local and state beef shows. Haley plans to attend the University of Kentucky and pursue a career as a veterinarian.

Zach Ring is the son of Tony and Cindy Ring. He is a graduate of Mason County High School where he was a member of FFA and the varsity golf team. Zach plans to attend Eastern Kentucky University and pursue a career in business.

Jaclyn Stewart, daughter of Jay and Bessie Stewart, is a graduate of St. Patrick’s High School where she was a member of the varsity volleyball, softball and cheerleading teams. She was also active in the Pro-Life Club and a class officer. Jaclyn plans to attend Morehead State University and pursue a career in ultrasound and x-ray technology.

Makayla Howard is the daughter of Travis and Staci Howard. She is a graduate of Mason County High School where she was active in FFA, FCCLA, FBLA and was a member of the varsity soccer team. Makayla has shown livestock at many local and state shows. She plans to attend Georgetown College and pursue a career in physical therapy.

Sydney “Reece” Roberts, daughter of Travis and Kim Roberts, is a graduate of Robertson County High School where she was a member of FCCLA, BETA club and the varsity cheerleading team. She was also active showing animals in livestock shows. Reece plans to attend MCTC and pursue a career in business.

Kaden Lowe is the son of Johnna Toncray. He is a graduate of Mason County High School where he was active in FFA and a member of the varsity football team. Kaden plans to attend the University of Kentucky and pursue a career as a veterinarian.

Connor Cracraft, son of Brent and Mary Cracraft, is a graduate of Mason County High School where he was active in FFA. He also works processing maple syrup. Connor plans to attend Morehead State University.

Mason County Farm Bureau congratulates these students on their outstanding accomplishments and wish them success in the future.