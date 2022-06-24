Dear editor,

The AAUW, (American Assn. of University Women) Historic Tour on Sunday, June 12, was a great success. This is an amazing historic town and our visitors as well as locals who toured these homes were so complimentary, gracious, and asked when we will do this again. There are so many to thank for the success of this tour. Let’s begin by thanking the Tour Chair, Marty Insko, who did a wonderful job getting the committee and the tour organized. I enjoyed working on this project with other members of the committee: Kim Savage, who created a beautiful ticket design, and Pat Whitaker for NPR radio and media coverage, plus arranging details with the church. I would like to thank all other members who stepped up to be at each home and the church to assists our guests.

Arranging the transportation was important to make it easier on the tourists and homeowners, so I must thank my golf cart drivers, Tom Coe and Dewey Applegate. The golf cart owners are Frank and Sheila Roush and Paula Hamilton, who graciously loaned them to us and Brad and Steve White for the delivery and pickup of the carts. We also appreciate the Maysville Trolley driven by Kenny Mullikin for their participation. Thanks to Eventbrite.com and local merchants Forty One West and The Whistlestop for allowing ticket purchases at their businesses.

We are so grateful to the homeowners who hosted this tour. First, thanks to Duke and Linda Ford for showing their beautiful January House, and thanks to Tom and Barbara Clarke for showing the Armstrong Row House which is a lovely Airbnb. Many thanks to Mike and Marti Insko for letting us visit the Moon River Bed and Breakfast, and Suzanne Savard for opening her gracious Airbnb. We are so glad the amazing historic Lee House was on the tour. It was shown by Ann Brammer, the property manager for the owners, Paul and Valda Joseph and to them we are thankful. The James Davenport House was a huge hit on the tour. We thank Mr. Davenport for his generous hospitality and allowing us to visit this rare, historic home filled with handpicked antiques and collectibles that are perfect for this home.

To all these homeowners, you have our gratitude and thanks. I would also like to thank the Meyers family who own the JH Rogers house on East Second, who had to cancel their tour because of a family emergency. The St. Patrick Church did an amazing tour and info session with Father Black, and we appreciate your involvement. Lastly, many thanks to First Presbyterian Church for being on the tour, but also allowing us to let us have this as our home base for the tour to begin and end.

The publicity for this event was phenomenal. Many thanks to the Ledger Independent and other local newspapers for their support with the great articles and pictures and to WFTM, Robert Roe and Travis Scaggs for their interviews and airing PSAs for the event. Thanks to Lacey Halleran, Tourism Director and Kaci Compton, Director of Chamber of Commerce. Winners of the drawing were Cay Chamness for the homemade cheesecake, by Marti Insko, and the beautiful art of a cup and saucer to Sherry Evans that was donated by Ken Swinson. Also, thanks to those who donated money to our efforts.

Thanks to all for the support of our AAUW Annual Scholarship program. You each played a big part in the success. We look forward to showing off our special little historic town again, as it helps Maysville tourism as well as our scholarship program.

Sincerely,

Sharyn White-Coe, President

Maysville AAUW Branch No. 5008