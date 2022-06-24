Recess!

Call it a break, pause, vacation time or whatever you want to, the annual KHSAA dead period is here.

Once the clock hit midnight on Saturday, the two-week shutdown for high school sports becomes official. It runs from June 25 through July 9 at 11:59 p.m. .

During the dead period, basically anything to do with KHSAA sanctioned high school sports is prohibited, including the use of school facilities, team uniforms, team equipment or team transportation. School funds may not be expended in support of athletic teams in any KHSAA sanctioned sport during the period and coaches must refrain from communicating with players.

The purpose of the dead period is to recharge batteries, give coaches, players, athletic trainers, officials and administrators a break from sporting events at the high school level.

Once July 10 hits, fall sports will start to begin with football practice coming first, the first official practice allowed on that day. Football gets a few days head start until July 15 when other fall sports are allowed to ramp up in golf, volleyball, soccer, field hockey and cross country, among others.

Football can start increasing equipment allowed to be worn on July 22 when shells are allowed and then full gear permitted on August 1.

The first official games/meets allowed for the major fall sports are as follows:

Golf — July 22

Soccer — August 8

Volleyball, Field Hockey, Cross Country — August 15

Football — August 19